TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 04:00:12 pm
67.11 USD   +0.81%
Tennant : Company Profile for Tennant Company

08/29/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.12 billion in 2018 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol '®' are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Company:

Tennant Company

Headquarters Address:

701 North Lilac Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55422

Main Telephone:

763-540-1200

Website:

www.tennantco.com

Ticker/ISIN:

TNC(NYSE)/US8803451033

Type of Organization:

Public

Industry:

Manufacturing

Key Executives:

President and CEO: H. Chris Killingstad

Sr. Vice President and CFO: Keith Woodward

Sr. Vice President and CFO

Contact:

Keith Woodward

Phone:

763-540-1205

Email:

keith.woodward@tennantco.com

Investor Relations

Contact:

William Prate

Phone:

763-540-1547

Email:

william.prate@tennantco.com

Source: Tennant Company

Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 21:40:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 148 M
EBIT 2019 69,3 M
Net income 2019 35,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 1 216 M
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith A. Woodward Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Schaefer Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Zay Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY28.09%1 216
NORDSON CORPORATION11.39%7 657
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%3 863
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-13.81%3 660
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP40.51%3 195
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.24%2 909
