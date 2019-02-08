Tennant Company : to Webcast Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) announced today that the company will report
its 2018 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 21,
2019. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results
at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on February 21. The company’s earnings
release will be issued before the call and will be posted at investors.tennantco.com
under News and Events, Press Releases. To listen to the live call and
view the accompanying slide presentation, go to investors.tennantco.com
at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and, if necessary,
download and install audio software. A taped replay of the conference
call with slides will also be posted at investors.tennantco.com
and will be available until March 21, 2019.
Company Profile
Founded in
1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is
a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that
empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their
environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world.
Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial,
commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other
sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and
coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's
global field service network is the most extensive in the industry.
Tennant Company had sales of $1.0 billion in 2017 and has approximately
4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the
world; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through
distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com
and www.ipcworldwide.com.
The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol
“®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States
and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005031/en/