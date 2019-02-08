Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tennant Company    TNC

TENNANT COMPANY (TNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tennant Company : to Webcast Fourth Quarter Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 09:01am EST

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) announced today that the company will report its 2018 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on February 21. The company’s earnings release will be issued before the call and will be posted at investors.tennantco.com under News and Events, Press Releases. To listen to the live call and view the accompanying slide presentation, go to investors.tennantco.com at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and, if necessary, download and install audio software. A taped replay of the conference call with slides will also be posted at investors.tennantco.com and will be available until March 21, 2019.

Company Profile
Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.0 billion in 2017 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENNANT COMPANY
09:01aTENNANT COMPANY : to Webcast Fourth Quarter Conference Call
BU
01/25TENNANT COMPANY : Names Mary E. Talbott as Senior Vice President, General Counse..
BU
01/16TENNANT : Improving Indoor Air Quality in Schools
PU
01/15TENNANT COMPANY : Completes China Acquisition of Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Compa..
AQ
01/13TENNANT COMPANY : Completes China Acquisition of Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Compa..
BU
01/02TENNANT : Project Planning? Start With Observations.
PU
2018TENNANT : How to be More Productive When Cleaning
PU
2018TENNANT : Three Ways to Reduce Costs and Increase Efficiency in Manufacturing
PU
2018TENNANT : Four Floor Cleaning Trends to Explore
PU
2018EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT : Kirk Juergens, Transportation Manager
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 124 M
EBIT 2018 68,5 M
Net income 2018 33,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 33,52
P/E ratio 2019 25,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 1 093 M
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 60,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith A. Woodward Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Schaefer Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Zay Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY18.17%1 093
NORDSON CORPORATION12.31%7 624
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 030
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC7.77%4 588
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 157
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED17.76%3 641
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.