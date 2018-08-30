Log in
TENNANT COMPANY (TNC)
Tennant : Goodbye Summer, Hello New Cleaning Challenges

08/30/2018

The cleanliness of your outdoor spaces conveys a quality image, and visitors notice sand, litter and other debris on sidewalks and parking ramps. Keeping your outdoor spaces clean adds real value to any business. Durable and efficient sweepers and all terrain litter vacuums effectively collect dust, dirt and debris to improve the cleanliness of your outdoor environment. So - how can you enhance you facility image?

  1. Use Safe, Well-Designed Equipment
    Select an all-terrain litter vacuum with stable, low-center-of-gravity design that adapts to your surfaces for increased productivity and safe maneuverability. High performance sweepers provide environmentally-friendly, all-weather dry dust control to ensure a clean and safe environment.
  2. Versatile Equipment Delivers Consistent Cleaning Results
    Matching your equipment to meet your need to effectively clean a variety of dirt, dust and debris will help ensure your facility's image remains undiminished. Keep your outdoor areas clean and inviting with versatile machines that provide one-pass cleaning and can handle a wide range of dust and debris.

Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 13:21:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 117 M
EBIT 2018 67,3 M
Net income 2018 33,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 42,17
P/E ratio 2019 25,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 1 346 M
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Paulson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Schaefer Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Zay Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY2.48%1 346
NORDSON CORPORATION-5.64%8 025
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 787
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-10.92%4 869
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-30.30%4 027
KRONES AG-7.07%3 938
