Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tennant Company    TNC

TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/03 11:43:29 am
60.21 USD   +1.04%
11:32aTENNANT : How Does a Robotic Cleaning Machine See?
PU
03/27TENNANT : Mops vs. Mechanized Cleaning in Schools
PU
03/20TENNANT : New Options for Tennant T17 and M17
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tennant : How Does a Robotic Cleaning Machine See?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 11:32am EDT

Compared to a typical Tennant cleaning machine, a robotic cleaning machine is much more involved due to the sensors, cameras and software needed to safely and correctly operate it.

It's fairly obvious how to operate one of our ride-on floor scrubbers or sweepers, as they are built similarly to cars with gas and brake pedals, a steering wheel and other commonly-used components we manage on a daily basis.

Robotic cleaning machines look similar to a typical ride-on cleaning machine - in fact, the T7AMR can be manually operated by a person - but have integrated technologies that allow it to clean autonomously, which means it needs to be safe enough to work alongside people in real world environments like grocery stores, malls, airports and more.

The primary safety component integrated into our T7AMR scrubber is a set of three different types of cameras that provide the ability to identify the environment of deployment, localize the scrubber in the environment, and detect and avoid obstacles, whether it's a cardboard box or a person, in front of or on the sides of the cleaning machine. These cameras also prevent the machine from continuing to operate when unexpected obstacles show up in front of it, such as a shopping cart in an aisle, or approach it from the side, such as a person attempting to touch or get on the machine.

The 3 types of cameras we use on our autonomous cleaning machines are:

LIDAR Sensors (2):

The LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors accurately scan the area in front of and to the sides of the machine. These sensors are located approximately 4' and 36' from the ground so they can scan for a wide range of potential obstacles.

3D cameras (3):

The three 3D cameras allow the cleaning machine to know the environment around it and especially detect any potential safety hazards.

2D cameras (3):

The three 2D cameras, located on the front and sides of the machine, are able to take photos of the home markers that the robotic cleaning machine relies on to complete cleaning routes, in addition to taking photos of obstacles that can be sent to cleaning staff to be addressed.

How does it all work together?

Once the robot is taught a cleaning route, the operator drives it to the home marker, selects which route it should clean, and presses the start button.

The T7AMR then follows the path it was trained to clean, and uses the set of cameras to ensure nothing unexpected is interrupting the route, such as a temporary store display, a shopper, a dropped box of diapers or a piece of luggage laying on the floor. If there is such an obstacle, the scrubber's sensors will see it far in advance of meeting it, and the machine will stop operating until the obstacle is moved out of the way.

In the event that the obstacle does not move within a set amount of time, the machine will send a help signal to the operator so they can physically remove the obstacle. Once it's removed, the machine can resume its mapped cleaning route.

If you are considering robotics for your facilities, these safety features will instill confidence in your staff, customers and other visitors while giving you the confidence of consistent, reliable cleaning.

Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 15:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENNANT COMPANY
11:32aTENNANT : How Does a Robotic Cleaning Machine See?
PU
03/27TENNANT : Mops vs. Mechanized Cleaning in Schools
PU
03/20TENNANT : New Options for Tennant T17 and M17
PU
03/13TENNANT : Building a Tennant Floor Cleaning Machine
PU
03/08TENNANT CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
03/08TENNANT COMPANY : Appoints New Board Member
BU
03/07TENNANT COMPANY : Plans Move to New Headquarters in First Half 2020
BU
02/28TENNANT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/27TENNANT COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21TENNANT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 161 M
EBIT 2019 74,1 M
Net income 2019 39,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,78
P/E ratio 2020 21,13
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 1 082 M
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 60,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith A. Woodward Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Schaefer Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Zay Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY14.35%1 082
NORDSON CORPORATION13.74%7 597
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 886
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 778
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC8.91%4 577
VALMET33.26%3 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About