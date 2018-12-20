Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tennant Company    TNC

TENNANT COMPANY (TNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/20 06:01:33 pm
52.07 USD   -1.29%
2013TENNANT COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
2012TENNANT COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tennant : How to be More Productive When Cleaning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 05:10pm CET

While you can't add hours to the day, you can make sure your employees are spending their time wisely when on the clock.

1. Use Machines that Allow for Close Cleaning

Reduce the need for team members to hop on and off machines and use a broom or mop to clean in tight spaces by leveraging machines that allow you to clean close to racks, pallets and equipment.

2. Select Equipment With the Right Power Source

Choose power sources that meet the needs of your cleaning schedule, including batteries that enable crews to maximize time and floor cleaning capacity to clean during their shift on a single charge.

3. Utilize Machines With Pre-Set Cleaning Options

Select equipment with pre-set options that allow team members to start cleaning immediately, reducing set up time while providing consistent cleaning results.

4. Choose Easy-to-Maintain Equipment

Equipment needs maintenance to ensure it will continue to provide peak performance. Select equipment designed with time-saving maintenance features that allow your team to spend less time performing maintenance and more time cleaning.

Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 16:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENNANT COMPANY
05:10pTENNANT : How to be More Productive When Cleaning
PU
12/17TENNANT : Three Ways to Reduce Costs and Increase Efficiency in Manufacturing
PU
12/13TENNANT : Four Floor Cleaning Trends to Explore
PU
12/06EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT : Kirk Juergens, Transportation Manager
PU
12/03TENNANT : Strategies for Retaining Distribution Employees
PU
11/29TENNANT : What to Look for in a Quality Floor Scrubber Brush
PU
11/29TENNANT COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/27TENNANT CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
11/27TENNANT : Announces Keith A. Woodward as Senior Vice President, CFO, Replacing R..
BU
11/26TENNANT : What are the Benefits of Cordless Vacuum Cleaners?
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 124 M
EBIT 2018 68,5 M
Net income 2018 33,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,06
P/E ratio 2019 18,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 956 M
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 60,0 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith A. Woodward Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Schaefer Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Zay Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY-27.39%956
NORDSON CORPORATION-20.57%6 649
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 431
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-20.76%4 272
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%3 668
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.72%3 326
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.