Tennant : Indoor and Outdoor Cleaning Solutions

Tennant's new guide, The Dirt on Floor Care for Large Facilities, offers information on efficient, cost-effective maintenance.
The following text is Chapter 4 of the guide, 'Indoor and Outdoor Cleaning Solutions: How to Maintain Consistent Cleanliness Inside and Out'
A first impression means everything. When it's time to clean your facility both indoors and out, you can't afford to rely on labor-intensive processes, outdated machinery, or an unreliable service provider.
You need equipment that's designed to deliver the results you expect for your unique environment.
Floor Type: Understanding how cleaning equipment responds to different flooring types inside and outside your facility is an important first step. Dust and grit can act as an abrasive on both hard and soft surfaces. Regular cleaning and maintenance can extend the life and look of your floors, so you can avoid spending your repair budget on unnecessary flooring replacement costs.
Square Footage: Productivity levels can help you identify whether you're using the right size equipment for your facility. Open, expansive spaces typically need larger machines, while aisles and small spaces require a different set of tools, like compact cleaning machines with a tight turning radius.
Soil Type: The soil present in your facility will determine what type of equipment you should consider. For smooth surfaces that have minimal dust or debris, scrubbing applications will be appropriate. For harsher environments or outdoor facilities where the level of clean is less crucial, dry sweeping with a multi-stage filtration process is ideal. If you need to sweep before scrubbing, consider an integrated machine that does both. If dust is an issue, a dust filtration system can eliminate additional passes.
