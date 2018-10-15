Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tennant Company    TNC

TENNANT COMPANY (TNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/15 04:22:01 pm
65.275 USD   +0.61%
10/11TENNANT : Choosing the Right Sweeper Brush
PU
10/10TENNANT COMPANY : to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call
BU
10/08TENNANT : The Right Specialist for the Job
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tennant : Indoor and Outdoor Cleaning Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

Tennant's new guide, The Dirt on Floor Care for Large Facilities, offers information on efficient, cost-effective maintenance.

The following text is Chapter 4 of the guide, 'Indoor and Outdoor Cleaning Solutions: How to Maintain Consistent Cleanliness Inside and Out'

A first impression means everything. When it's time to clean your facility both indoors and out, you can't afford to rely on labor-intensive processes, outdated machinery, or an unreliable service provider.

You need equipment that's designed to deliver the results you expect for your unique environment.

  • Floor Type: Understanding how cleaning equipment responds to different flooring types inside and outside your facility is an important first step. Dust and grit can act as an abrasive on both hard and soft surfaces. Regular cleaning and maintenance can extend the life and look of your floors, so you can avoid spending your repair budget on unnecessary flooring replacement costs.
  • Square Footage: Productivity levels can help you identify whether you're using the right size equipment for your facility. Open, expansive spaces typically need larger machines, while aisles and small spaces require a different set of tools, like compact cleaning machines with a tight turning radius.
  • Soil Type: The soil present in your facility will determine what type of equipment you should consider. For smooth surfaces that have minimal dust or debris, scrubbing applications will be appropriate. For harsher environments or outdoor facilities where the level of clean is less crucial, dry sweeping with a multi-stage filtration process is ideal. If you need to sweep before scrubbing, consider an integrated machine that does both. If dust is an issue, a dust filtration system can eliminate additional passes.

Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 13:32:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENNANT COMPANY
10/11TENNANT : Choosing the Right Sweeper Brush
PU
10/10TENNANT CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
10/10TENNANT COMPANY : to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call
BU
10/08TENNANT : The Right Specialist for the Job
PU
10/04TENNANT : Is Your Warehouse Ready for the Holiday Season?
PU
10/01TENNANT : Top Tips for Reducing Labor Costs
PU
09/27NATURAL DISASTER CLEAN-UP : What you Should Know
PU
09/25TENNANT COMPANY : Announces Agreement to Acquire Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Compa..
BU
09/24TENNANT : 5 Tips for Staying Healthy this Flu Season
PU
09/20TENNANT : Releases Annual Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Tennant to acquire cleaning equipment company, and expand its market coverage.. 
08/15Tennant declares $0.21 dividend 
08/01August 2018 Dividend Champions List 
07/25Tennant Company (TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/25Tennant Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 117 M
EBIT 2018 67,3 M
Net income 2018 33,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,04
P/E ratio 2019 21,66
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 1 173 M
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Paulson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Schaefer Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Zay Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY-10.70%1 202
NORDSON CORPORATION-14.24%7 263
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 492
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-16.65%4 502
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP-6.04%3 368
VALMET12.71%3 210
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.