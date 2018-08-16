Tennant : Kids Day - The Adventures of the Clean Squad

It was a dark time. The forces of grime were strong - running rampant through a world in search of clean and shine. Who could we turn to for help? Who could save us from the dirt and grime? We needed heroes. We needed…THE CLEAN SQUAD!

Clean Squad members convened on Tennant Company's corporate headquarters on August 10th for its annual Kids Day. Kids Day is an opportunity for children and grandchildren of Tennant employees to learn more about what we do at Tennant. Approximately 90 young heroes (ages 6-10) participated in a morning of fun and educational activities designed to provide the tools they need in the fight against grime.

The young superheroes were assisted in their training by youth and Tennant employee volunteers. Check out the gallery below to learn more about the activities that took place at this year's superhero-themed Kids Day.