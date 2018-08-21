Tennant : Managing Cleaning Costs of Large Spaces

Tennant's new guide, The Dirt on Floor Care for Large Facilities, offers information on efficient, cost-effective maintenance.

The following text is Chapter 2 of the guide, 'Show Them the Money: Managing Cleaning Costs of Large Spaces.'

Managing costs is one of the biggest challenges facility managers face. Not only are you responsible for monitoring equipment and service costs, but you're also tasked with overseeing the cost of labor and training. Here are some considerations that help with making decisions about resource allocation: