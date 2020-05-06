Log in
TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
Tennant : Reports 2020 First Quarter Results - May 6, 2020

05/06/2020

Earnings Release Call

First Quarter 2020

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

On the Call Today

Chris Killingstad

Andy Cebulla

Dave Huml

President and CEO

Interim CFO

COO

2

Forward-Looking Statements &

Non-GAAP Measures

Our remarks this morning and our answers to questions may contain forward- looking statements regarding the company's expectations of future performance.

Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those contained in the statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's news release and the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage you to review those documents, particularly our Safe Harbor statement, for a description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our results.

Additionally, on this conference call we will discuss non-GAAP measures that include or exclude certain items. Our 2020 first-quarter earnings release includes the comparable GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results.

3

Tennant Company

Financial Results Conference Call First Quarter 2020

4

First Quarter 2020

  • Primary business impacts related to coronavirus
    • Temporary plant shutdowns
    • Some end-market slowdowns due to closures of customer facilities
  • Plant shutdowns
    • China Factories: Closed 2 weeks in February
    • Italy Factories: Temporarily suspended operations in accordance with local directives
    • North America Factories: Temporarily suspended operations for cleaning purposes
  • As of 5/6/2020: All plants able to operate
    • Not all factories are back to full productivity

5

First Quarter 2020

  • First-quarterperformance
    • Strong results through February QTD
    • Local shutdowns impacted March, particularly in Italy, France, Australia and North America markets
  • Guiding Principles
    • Prioritize the health and safety of our employees, customers and business partners
    • Manage our costs and cash flow to maintain liquidity
    • Be ready to make the tough decisions necessary to weather this storm, while still preserving our ability to ramp up quickly as markets recover

6

Actions Implemented

  • Dedicated COVID-19 Response Team
  • Supply chain teams managing high-risk components
    • Identified alternative supplies, materials and components as needed
    • No major supply disruptions to date
  • Transportation teams tracking, reporting and communicating with carriers
    • Identifying risks and options available if disruptions occur
    • Proactively partnering with customers to avoid missed deliveries

7

Actions Implemented - Continued

  • Implemented merit and hiring freezes
    • While operating within applicable laws and regulations
  • Suspended all non-essential business travel and discretionary spending
  • Employee Pay - through Q2
    • CEO forgoing 100% of salary
    • Senior leaders forgoing 35% of salary
    • Board of Directors receiving 50% less compensation
    • Furlough and pay reductions across global work force
      • While operating within applicable laws and regulations

8

Additional Comments/Announcements

  • Resilient 150-year-old business
  • Identified additional levers available to ensure we emerge from this crisis in a strong position
  • Enterprise growth strategy still a focus and within our control
  • CFO Keith Woodward elected to resign
  • Andy Cebulla to continue serving as interim CFO

9

Financial Review

Financial Results Conference Call First Quarter 2020

10

First Quarter 2020 - Sales | Adjusted EPS

Q1 '20 Organic Decline of -2.4%

Q1 '20

Q1 '19

CHANGE

SALES

$252.1 M

$262.5 M

-4.0%

EPS Adjusted*

$0.57

$0.72

-20.8%

  • February QTD Organic Growth: 6.7%
  • March Organic Decline: -16.8%

* See the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Table within Q1'20 Earnings Release for details.

11

First Quarter 2020 - Geographies

Americas

  • Sales increased +1.1%, or +1.9% organically
    • 10th consecutive quarter of organic growth
  • North America
    • Autonomous T7 demand
    • Pricing actions related to enterprise strategy
  • Latin America
    • Primarily due to Mexico

12

First Quarter 2020 - Geographies

EMEA

  • Sales decreased -7.8%, or -4.9% organically
    • Primarily driven by the pandemic, especially in Italy and France
    • Manufacturing plants were closed for one to two weeks in March, depending on location and in accordance with local government directives
    • Shutdowns of customer facilities were widespread in March

APAC

  • Sales decreased -25.8%, or -22.9% organically
    • Primarily driven by China due to pandemic
    • Australia declines due to pandemic and timing of strategic account orders
    • Plants closed for two weeks in February

13

First Quarter 2020 - Sales | Adjusted Gross Margin

Q1 '20

Q1 '19

CHANGE

Sales

$252.1 M

$262.5 M

-4.0%

Gross Margin (% of sales) Adjusted*

42.0%

41.2%

+80 bps

  • Enterprise strategy contributed to pricing and cost-out initiatives
  • Freight costs were favorable
  • Negative impact of labor and material inflation

* See the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Table within Q1'20 Earnings Release for details.

14

First Quarter 2020 - Sales | Adjusted S&A Expense

Q1 '20

Q1 '19

CHANGE

Sales

$252.1 M

$262.5 M

-4.0%

S&A Expense (% of sales) Adjusted*

32.3%

32.5%

-20 bps

  • Reflects cost-containment efforts and adjustments to management incentives
  • Careful S&A management is a key component of our response to the pandemic

* See the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Table within Q1'20 Earnings Release for details.

15

First Quarter 2020 - Adjusted EBITDA | Other Financial Metrics

Q1 '20

Q1 '19

CHANGE

Adjusted EBITDA*

$26.1 M

$29.5 M

-11.5%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

10.4%

11.2%

-80 bps

  • EBITDA decline due to lower sales and large currency transaction loss of approximately $4 million
  • Adjusted Effective Tax rate of 20.5%
  • Cash from operations generation of $8.7 million
  • Cash dividends of $4.0 million and capital expenditures of $12.4 million
  • As precaution, drew $125 million from revolver, leaving approximately $30 million undrawn; increasing cash and cash equivalents to $192 million as of 3/31/20

* See the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Table within Q1'20 Earnings Release for details.

16

2020 Guidance

  • Withdrew previously provided full-year guidance
  • April organic sales declines of approximately 30 percent as a result of continued slowdowns
  • Committed to do what is necessary to maintain sufficient liquidity and to preserve our ability to ramp up quickly as markets recover

17

Questions?

18

Tennant Company

Financial Results Conference Call First Quarter 2020

19

Appendix

20

Enterprise Strategy -

Global Positioning Strategy (GPS)

Win where we have a

Reduce complexity & build

Innovate for profitable

competitive advantage

scalable processes

growth

21

Win where we have a competitive advantage

Focus investments & resources

where we can create the most value

Focus Areas

1

2

3

Simplifying the

Strengthening

Optimizing

product portfolio

local advantage

go-to-market

22

Reduce complexity & build scalable processes

Simplify and standardize to gain

efficiency and leverage

Focus Areas

1

2

3

Leveraging Our

Advancing Our

Capturing

Platform

Supply Chain -

Operating Model

Product Design

Local for Local

Efficiencies

23

Innovate for profitable growth

Thinking Differently to Maximize Value for Customers and Tennant

Customer-

New

Unlocking

Value for

Driven

Innovation

Customers

Insights

Approach

and Tennant

24

Capitalizing on the Strategy: 2024 Growth Targets

2-3%

6-10%

50-100 BPS

OrganicEBITDAEBITDA

SalesGrowthLeverage

AnnuallyAnnuallyAnnually

Consistent and predictable results to drive total shareholder return

25

Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 16:08:10 UTC
