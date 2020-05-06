Tennant : Reports 2020 First Quarter Results - May 6, 2020
05/06/2020 | 12:09pm EDT
Earnings Release Call
First Quarter 2020
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
On the Call Today
Chris Killingstad
Andy Cebulla
Dave Huml
President and CEO
Interim CFO
COO
Forward-Looking Statements &
Non-GAAP Measures
Our remarks this morning and our answers to questions may contain forward- looking statements regarding the company's expectations of future performance.
Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those contained in the statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's news release and the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage you to review those documents, particularly our Safe Harbor statement, for a description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our results.
Additionally, on this conference call we will discuss non-GAAP measures that include or exclude certain items. Our 2020 first-quarter earnings release includes the comparable GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results.
Tennant Company
Financial Results Conference Call First Quarter 2020
First Quarter 2020
Primary business impacts related to coronavirus
Temporary plant shutdowns
Some end-market slowdowns due to closures of customer facilities
Plant shutdowns
China Factories: Closed 2 weeks in February
Italy Factories: Temporarily suspended operations in accordance with local directives
North America Factories: Temporarily suspended operations for cleaning purposes
As of 5/6/2020: All plants able to operate
Not all factories are back to full productivity
First Quarter 2020
First-quarterperformance
Strong results through February QTD
Local shutdowns impacted March, particularly in Italy, France, Australia and North America markets
Guiding Principles
Prioritize the health and safety of our employees, customers and business partners
Manage our costs and cash flow to maintain liquidity
Be ready to make the tough decisions necessary to weather this storm, while still preserving our ability to ramp up quickly as markets recover
Actions Implemented
Dedicated COVID-19 Response Team
Supply chain teams managing high-risk components
Identified alternative supplies, materials and components as needed
No major supply disruptions to date
Transportation teams tracking, reporting and communicating with carriers
Identifying risks and options available if disruptions occur
Proactively partnering with customers to avoid missed deliveries
Actions Implemented - Continued
Implemented merit and hiring freezes
While operating within applicable laws and regulations
Suspended all non-essential business travel and discretionary spending
Employee Pay - through Q2
CEO forgoing 100% of salary
Senior leaders forgoing 35% of salary
Board of Directors receiving 50% less compensation
Furlough and pay reductions across global work force
While operating within applicable laws and regulations
Additional Comments/Announcements
Resilient 150-year-old business
Identified additional levers available to ensure we emerge from this crisis in a strong position
Enterprise growth strategy still a focus and within our control
CFO Keith Woodward elected to resign
Andy Cebulla to continue serving as interim CFO
Financial Review
Financial Results Conference Call First Quarter 2020
First Quarter 2020 - Sales | Adjusted EPS
Q1 '20 Organic Decline of -2.4%
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
CHANGE
SALES
$252.1 M
$262.5 M
-4.0%
EPS Adjusted*
$0.57
$0.72
-20.8%
February QTD Organic Growth: 6.7%
March Organic Decline: -16.8%
* See the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Table within Q1'20 Earnings Release for details.
First Quarter 2020 - Geographies
Americas
Sales increased +1.1%, or +1.9% organically
10th consecutive quarter of organic growth
North America
Autonomous T7 demand
Pricing actions related to enterprise strategy
Latin America
Primarily due to Mexico
First Quarter 2020 - Geographies
EMEA
Sales decreased -7.8%, or -4.9% organically
Primarily driven by the pandemic, especially in Italy and France
Manufacturing plants were closed for one to two weeks in March, depending on location and in accordance with local government directives
Shutdowns of customer facilities were widespread in March
APAC
Sales decreased -25.8%, or -22.9% organically
Primarily driven by China due to pandemic
Australia declines due to pandemic and timing of strategic account orders
Plants closed for two weeks in February
First Quarter 2020 - Sales | Adjusted Gross Margin
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
CHANGE
Sales
$252.1 M
$262.5 M
-4.0%
Gross Margin (% of sales) Adjusted*
42.0%
41.2%
+80 bps
Enterprise strategy contributed to pricing and cost-out initiatives
Freight costs were favorable
Negative impact of labor and material inflation
* See the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Table within Q1'20 Earnings Release for details.
First Quarter 2020 - Sales | Adjusted S&A Expense
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
CHANGE
Sales
$252.1 M
$262.5 M
-4.0%
S&A Expense (% of sales) Adjusted*
32.3%
32.5%
-20 bps
Reflects cost-containment efforts and adjustments to management incentives
Careful S&A management is a key component of our response to the pandemic
* See the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Table within Q1'20 Earnings Release for details.
First Quarter 2020 - Adjusted EBITDA | Other Financial Metrics
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
CHANGE
Adjusted EBITDA*
$26.1 M
$29.5 M
-11.5%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
10.4%
11.2%
-80 bps
EBITDA decline due to lower sales and large currency transaction loss of approximately $4 million
Adjusted Effective Tax rate of 20.5%
Cash from operations generation of $8.7 million
Cash dividends of $4.0 million and capital expenditures of $12.4 million
As precaution, drew $125 million from revolver, leaving approximately $30 million undrawn; increasing cash and cash equivalents to $192 million as of 3/31/20
* See the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Table within Q1'20 Earnings Release for details.
2020 Guidance
Withdrew previously provided full-year guidance
April organic sales declines of approximately 30 percent as a result of continued slowdowns
Committed to do what is necessary to maintain sufficient liquidity and to preserve our ability to ramp up quickly as markets recover
Questions?
Tennant Company
Financial Results Conference Call First Quarter 2020
Appendix
Enterprise Strategy -
Global Positioning Strategy (GPS)
Win where we have a
Reduce complexity & build
Innovate for profitable
competitive advantage
scalable processes
growth
Win where we have a competitive advantage
Focus investments & resources
where we can create the most value
Focus Areas
1
2
3
Simplifying the
Strengthening
Optimizing
product portfolio
local advantage
go-to-market
Reduce complexity & build scalable processes
Simplify and standardize to gain
efficiency and leverage
Focus Areas
1
2
3
Leveraging Our
Advancing Our
Capturing
Platform
Supply Chain -
Operating Model
Product Design
Local for Local
Efficiencies
Innovate for profitable growth
Thinking Differently to Maximize Value for Customers and Tennant
Customer-
New
Unlocking
Value for
Driven
Innovation
Customers
Insights
Approach
and Tennant
Capitalizing on the Strategy: 2024 Growth Targets
2-3%
6-10%
50-100 BPS
OrganicEBITDAEBITDA
SalesGrowthLeverage
AnnuallyAnnuallyAnnually
Consistent and predictable results to drive total shareholder return