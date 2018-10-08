Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tennant Company    TNC

TENNANT COMPANY (TNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/08 03:47:32 pm
71.74 USD   -0.82%
03:33pTENNANT : The Right Specialist for the Job
PU
10/04TENNANT : Is Your Warehouse Ready for the Holiday Season?
PU
10/01TENNANT : Top Tips for Reducing Labor Costs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tennant : The Right Specialist for the Job

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

As the old saying goes, 'pick the right tool for the job'. Many - possibly even most - people might admit to cutting corners on that if there's a handy tool that will do. And most will realize that it's usually better and less effort in the long run to get the right tool.

The same applies to specialists on your team.

You may have specialists in house or on contract who maintain your production machinery or critical business equipment like forklifts. They provide great value doing that work - keeping your business running. They're the right resources for those jobs.

Cleaning equipment is in a different category than production machinery. Asking your specialists to take time to learn the mechanics of scrubbers and sweepers makes use of the resource at hand, but it is likely to take them longer to do the work, especially if sourcing parts is required. It may add more value to bring in experts from your equipment provider to service these specialized machines.

Take a look at this summary of the value that TennantTrue® service specialists can bring to your business. You've got a full 'toolbox' of specialist resources to help keep your operations running smoothly - choose the right specialist for each job!

Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 13:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENNANT COMPANY
03:33pTENNANT : The Right Specialist for the Job
PU
10/04TENNANT : Is Your Warehouse Ready for the Holiday Season?
PU
10/01TENNANT : Top Tips for Reducing Labor Costs
PU
09/27NATURAL DISASTER CLEAN-UP : What you Should Know
PU
09/25TENNANT COMPANY : Announces Agreement to Acquire Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Compa..
BU
09/24TENNANT : 5 Tips for Staying Healthy this Flu Season
PU
09/20TENNANT : Releases Annual Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
09/17TENNANT : Retail Best Practice - Cleaning Various Floor Types
PU
09/11TENNANT : reg; Coatings Launches New ChemXP™ Line of Secondary Containment..
AQ
09/10TENNANT : Improving Employee Retention
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Tennant to acquire cleaning equipment company, and expand its market coverage.. 
08/15Tennant declares $0.21 dividend 
08/01August 2018 Dividend Champions List 
07/25Tennant Company (TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/25Tennant Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 117 M
EBIT 2018 67,3 M
Net income 2018 33,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 40,18
P/E ratio 2019 24,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 1 307 M
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target -8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Paulson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Schaefer Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Zay Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY-0.44%1 307
NORDSON CORPORATION-6.86%7 929
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 895
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-9.95%4 922
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-36.49%3 604
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP-1.08%3 464
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.