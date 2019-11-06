DRiV :™'s National® Brand Introduces Dual Encoder Bearings - with New SureSignal™ Technology - that Eliminates Improper Installation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV™'s National® brand, offering premium wheel-end solutions for over 75 years, has introduced a new dual encoder bearing for automotive applications. Currently, National's dual encoder bearings are available for over 38 million vehicles in operation.

Typical installation of a single encoder bearing requires the face of the magnetic encoder be fitted inwardly on the vehicle, facing away from the tire. There are no markings indicating where the encoder is, making it difficult for a technician to install these bearings correctly the first time. National's new dual encoder bearings, with SureSignal™ Technology, contains magnetic encoders on both sides of the bearing, eliminating installation error and potentially saving technicians time and money, allowing them to work on other jobs. Each dual encoder bearing brings National's commitment to providing the most advanced technologies and solutions for modern vehicles.

"Continuing with DRiV's innovative solutions philosophy, we are excited to introduce a new technology to our product line that will aid technicians in their daily installations, and help them get the job done quickly," said Alexandra Howe, Wheel-End Product Line manager. "We plan to continue to expand the number of applications available to techs so that they can provide the latest innovations to their end customers."

For more information, contact your DRiV representative or visit the National website at drivheavydutyparts.com.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

