Tenneco : Appoints Roy Armes to Board of Directors

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) today announced, as part of its ongoing Board refreshment process, the appointment of Roy Armes to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In connection with this appointment, the Board will temporarily expand to 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent, until the 2020 Annual Meeting, at which point the Tenneco Board will be reduced to 11 directors. Director Roger Porter has announced that he will not stand for reelection at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

"This appointment, which follows the addition of Chuck Stevens as an independent director and recent governance improvements, reflects our commitment to continuously review the Board's capabilities and enhance our membership for the benefit of all Tenneco shareholders," said Dennis Letham, incoming Lead Independent Director of the Tenneco Board. "Roy brings significant industry knowledge and aftermarket experience as well as public company board experience and new perspectives that will be invaluable to Tenneco. I look forward to working with Roy as we continue to oversee the management team's execution of our Accelerate program and position the Company for success."

"On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Roger for his many years of dedicated service to Tenneco," said Gregg Sherrill, Chairman of the Board. "During his time on our board, he's helped the company navigate significant paradigm shifts in mobility, the introduction of new competitors and macro-economic trends that impact the entire industry. Through it all, his leadership, wisdom and significant contributions have helped Tenneco achieve key milestones in the Company's history."

"The Tenneco Board is taking purposeful steps to achieve its financial and operational objectives and I am excited to join the effort," said Mr. Armes. "With two world-class businesses and a strategic review process underway, Tenneco is uniquely positioned to generate value for all shareholders."

About Roy Armes

Roy Armes brings significant industry knowledge and experience in the automotive aftermarket and with original equipment manufacturers, the two primary channels through which Tenneco sells its products. Mr. Armes is the former Chairman, President and CEO of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, a global company that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light and medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Prior to joining Cooper in January 2007, Mr. Armes concluded an extensive career at Whirlpool Corporation, where he served in a variety of leadership positions across the company, both in the U.S. and key emerging markets globally, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Project Management Office. Mr. Armes currently serves as a director on the boards of AGCO Corporation since 2013 and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. since 2018. He formerly was a board member of JLG Industries, Inc. and chairman of the Rubber Manufacturers Association. Mr. Armes holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Toledo, where he now serves on the Board of Trustees.

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2019 revenues of $17.45 billion and approximately 78,000 employees worldwide. On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment ("OE") manufacturers and the aftermarket. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company.

