Tenneco : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Notice

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), will report its fourth quarter and full year
2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14,
2019 and host a webcast conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The purpose of the call is to discuss the company's financial results
for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, as well as to provide other
information regarding matters that may impact the company's outlook.
For a “listen only” broadcast, go to the company’s website at www.investors.tenneco.com.
Presentation materials will be available in the investor section of our
website.
To participate by telephone, please dial: 1-833-366-1121 (domestic) or
1-412-902-6733 (international), using the passcode “Tenneco Inc.”
A call playback will be available for one week, starting approximately
one hour after the conclusion of the call. To connect, please dial
1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international), 855-669-9658
(Canada), using the replay access code 10129530.
About Tenneco
Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world’s
leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride
Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions
for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck,
off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2018 revenues of $11.8
billion and approximately 81,000 employees worldwide. On October 1,
2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading
global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket.
Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two
new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company
as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, in the second half of
2019.
About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company
Following the separation, DRiV will be one of the largest global
multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest
global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV’s principal
product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®,
Clevite®Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and
others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with
54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment
customers.
About the new Tenneco - the future Powertrain Technology Company
Following the separation, the new Tenneco will be one of the world’s
largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with
engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria
pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains.
The new Tenneco would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $11.4 billion,
serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial
markets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements relate to our plans to separate into two
independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to
a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
materially differ from those described in the forward-looking
statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the
spin-off of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the
Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the
anticipated benefits of such a spin-off); the possibility that the
acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse
impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to
transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the
ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with
customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the
benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation,
including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to
realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or
the separation may not advance Tenneco’s business strategy; the risk
that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or
operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management’s attention
resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and
cautionary statements included in Tenneco’s periodic and current reports
(Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC.
Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue
reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual
results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in
this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except
as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and
disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to
any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these
risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the
company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005923/en/