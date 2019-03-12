Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tenneco Inc    TEN

TENNECO INC

(TEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tenneco : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14, 2019 and host a webcast conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, as well as to provide other information regarding matters that may impact the company's outlook.

For a “listen only” broadcast, go to the company’s website at www.investors.tenneco.com. Presentation materials will be available in the investor section of our website.

To participate by telephone, please dial: 1-833-366-1121 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6733 (international), using the passcode “Tenneco Inc.”

A call playback will be available for one week, starting approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To connect, please dial 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international), 855-669-9658 (Canada), using the replay access code 10129530.

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2018 revenues of $11.8 billion and approximately 81,000 employees worldwide. On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, in the second half of 2019.

About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the separation, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV’s principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite®Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

About the new Tenneco - the future Powertrain Technology Company

Following the separation, the new Tenneco will be one of the world’s largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The new Tenneco would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $11.4 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to our plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the spin-off of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a spin-off); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco’s business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management’s attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco’s periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENNECO INC
05:38pTENNECO : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call..
BU
03/08TENNECO INC. (TICKER : TEN, exchange: New York Stock Exchange); TENNECO SUPPLIES..
AQ
03/06TENNECO : Supplies Suspension on Jaguar I-PACE All-Electric SUV
BU
03/04TENNECO INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28DIESEL PARTICULATE FILTER MARKET : Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth In F..
AQ
02/25TENNECO : To webcast presentation at the 2019 global high yield & leveraged fina..
AQ
02/22TENNECO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/22TENNECO : Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Revenue
BU
02/22TENNECO : to Webcast Presentation at the 2019 Global High Yield & Leveraged Fina..
BU
02/14TENNECO : DRiV Incorporated to Spin From Tenneco Later This Year
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 764 M
EBIT 2018 740 M
Net income 2018 361 M
Debt 2018 5 242 M
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 5,91
P/E ratio 2019 4,89
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 1 895 M
Chart TENNECO INC
Duration : Period :
Tenneco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNECO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,7 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian J. Kesseler Director, Co-CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Roger J. Wood Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregg M. Sherrill Chairman
Jason M. Hollar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben Patel Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNECO INC21.18%1 895
DENSO CORP-5.62%31 749
CONTINENTAL15.69%31 452
APTIV34.12%21 474
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 724
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.9.12%16 532
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.