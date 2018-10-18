Tenneco : Supplies Electronic Suspension on All-New 2018 Volvo XC40 Compact Crossover SUV

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), a global supplier of Ride Performance and
Clean Air products and systems, announced today that the all-new 2018
Volvo XC40 compact crossover SUV features Tenneco’s CVSAe adaptive
suspension technology from its Monroe® Intelligent Suspension portfolio.
A proven technology that has been launched on more than 40 vehicle
models, Tenneco’s CVSAe semi-active suspension technology continuously
senses road and driving conditions and independently adjusts damping
levels in real-time to provide superior comfort and handling. Each
electronically controlled shock absorber connects to a central ECU,
which can realign damping settings every 10 milliseconds based on sensor
inputs monitoring wheel assembly acceleration, body displacement and
steering angle. An externally mounted electronic valve connects to the
vehicle’s driving mode control, giving drivers the ability to select
damping settings that fit their needs.
“Drivers today expect higher levels of comfort and performance from
their vehicles, as well as a differentiated driving experience,” said
Neville Rudd, senior vice president, Tenneco Global Ride Control.
“CVSAe, like other technologies from the Monroe Intelligent Suspension
portfolio, offers a highly tunable suspension solution that delivers
optimal control, comfort and road-holding capabilities under a variety
of driving conditions.”
The XC40 complements Volvo’s XC60 mid-size and XC90 full-size SUV
models, both of which also feature Tenneco’s CVSAe suspension system.
Tenneco will supply the CVSAe suspension technology for Volvo from its
plant in Ermua, Spain.
About Tenneco
Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world’s
leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Ride Performance and
Clean Air products and technology solutions for diversified markets,
including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway equipment and the
aftermarket, with 2017 revenues of $9.3 billion and approximately 32,000
employees worldwide.
On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul,
a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the
aftermarket with nearly 55,000 employees globally and 2017 revenues of
$7.8 billion. Additionally, the company expects to separate its
businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and
Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company,
in late 2019.
About the Future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company
Following the separation, the aftermarket and ride performance company
will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket
companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking
companies. The aftermarket and ride performance company’s principal
product brands will feature Monroe®, Walker®, Clevite®Elastomers, MOOG®,
Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Champion® and others. The Aftermarket and Ride
Performance company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion,
with 57% of those revenues from aftermarket and 43% from original
equipment customers.
About the Future Powertrain Technology Company
Following the separation, the powertrain technology company will be one
of the world’s largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets
worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power
output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and
electrified powertrains. The powertrain technology company would have
2017 pro-forma revenues of $10.7 billion, serving light vehicle,
commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as
“anticipate,” “expects,” "will", "continue" and similar expressions
identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
are based on the current expectations of the company (including its
subsidiaries). Because these forward-looking statements involve risks
and uncertainties, the company's plans, actions and actual results could
differ materially. Among the factors that could cause these plans,
actions and results to differ materially from current expectations are:
(i) changes in automotive or commercial vehicle manufacturers'
production rates and their actual and forecasted requirements for the
company's products, including the company's resultant inability to
realize the sales represented by its awarded book of business; (ii) any
change in customer demand due to delays in the adoption or enforcement
of worldwide emissions regulations or any other changes in consumer
demand and prices, including decreases in demand for automobiles or
commercial vehicles which include the company's products, and the
potential negative impact on the company's revenues and margins from
such products; (iii) the general political, economic and competitive
conditions in markets where the company and its subsidiaries operate;
(iv) workforce factors such as strikes or labor interruptions; (v)
material substitutions and increases in the costs of raw materials; and
(vi) the company's ability to develop and profitably commercialize
new products and technologies, and the acceptance of such new products
and technologies by the company's customers. The company undertakes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or
circumstances after the date of this press release. Additional
information regarding risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from
time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to
its report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
