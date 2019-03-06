Tenneco : Supplies Suspension on Jaguar I-PACE All-Electric SUV

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), a global supplier of Ride Performance and
Clean Air products and systems, is supplying suspension components for
the new Jaguar I-PACE all-electric luxury crossover SUV. The vehicle
features Tenneco’s passive front and rear dampers and coil and air
spring suspension modules, engineered to improve ride performance and
stability.
“Our innovative suspension modules, like those featured on the new
Jaguar I-PACE, are designed to meet each vehicle’s ride and handling
targets as well as specific packaging requirements,” said Neville Rudd,
senior vice president, Tenneco Global Ride Control. “These suspension
modules incorporate designs and materials that offer important benefits
for all-electric vehicles such as lightweighting, underbody space
savings and simplified vehicle integration.”
Reducing overall vehicle weight is critical to the efficient operation
of electric powertrains, which can be heavier compared to traditional
internal combustion engine powertrains. Tenneco’s suspension modules
include plastic spring seats, an aluminum top mount and other
lightweight components that can help offset the weight of electric
motors and batteries, offering improved vehicle performance.
Tenneco will supply the vehicle’s suspension components and modules from
its manufacturing facilities in Sint-Truiden, Belgium (front passive
dampers); Hodkovice, Czech Republic (rear passive dampers and rear
modules); and Birmingham, U.K. (front air & coil module assembly).
About Tenneco
Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world’s
leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride
Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions
for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck,
off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2018 revenues of $11.8
billion and approximately 81,000 employees worldwide. On October 1,
2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading
global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket.
Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two
new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company
as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, in the second half of
2019.
About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company
Following the separation, DRiV will be one of the largest global
multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest
global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV’s principal
product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins® Walker®,
Clevite®Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and
others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with
54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment
customers.
About the new Tenneco - the future Powertrain Technology Company
Following the separation, the new Tenneco will be one of the world’s
largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with
engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria
pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains.
The new Tenneco would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $11.4 billion,
serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial
markets.
Safe Harbor
This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements include, but are not limited to, (i) all statements, other
than statements of historical fact, included in this communication that
address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate
will or may occur in the future or that depend on future events and (ii)
statements about our future business plans and strategy and other
statements that describe Tenneco’s outlook, objectives, plans,
intentions or goals, and any discussion of future operating or financial
performance. These forward-looking statements are included in various
sections of this communication and the words “may,” “will,” “believe,”
“should,” “could,” “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and
similar expressions (and variations thereof) are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this
release concern, among other things, the closing of the transaction
described in this release, the benefits of the Federal-Mogul
acquisition; the combined company’s plans, objectives and expectations;
future financial and operating results; and other statements that are
not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number
of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially
differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including
the outcome of any legal proceeding that may be instituted against
Tenneco and others following the announcement of the transaction; the
possibility that the combined company may not complete the spin-off of
the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain
Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits
of such a spin-off); the possibility that the transaction may have an
adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those
related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax
matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain
relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the
risk that the benefits of the transaction, including synergies, may not
be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk
that the transaction may not advance the combined company’s business
strategy; the risk that the combined company may experience difficulty
integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of
Tenneco management’s attention resulting from the transaction; as well
as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco’s
periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time
to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors
should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a
prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the
forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of
this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not
undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly
disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005089/en/