Tenneco : Wagner® Brand Brakes Expands Product Offerings in First Half of 2019

Wagner® Brand Brakes Expands Product Offerings in First Half of 2019New Part Numbers Available for Wagner OEx, Other Brake Pads and Shoes, including Many First-to-Market Parts

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagner® brand, a global leader in braking products and innovation, continues the expansion of its product catalog to include coverage for the most popular North American, Asian and European vehicle nameplates today, across a variety of applications. During the first half of 2019, Wagner introduced 32 new products, spanning over 3.4 million potential repair opportunities for brake pad and shoes replacement.

New, first-to-market Wagner brake pads are now available for the 2017-2018 Nissan Kicks (ZD2038, front) and 2018 Kia Stinger (ZD1816A, rear). Wagner has also expanded its Wagner OEx product line to include pads for the 2014-2015 Jeep Cherokee (OEX1709, front), and for the 2018-2019 Toyota C-HR (OEX2065, front).

Additionally, Wagner OEx brake pads (OEX1646, rear) are available for the 2017-2018 Infiniti QX30; and 2013-2016 Mercedes-Benz A180, A200, 2014-2015 B Electric Drive, 2013-2015 B250, 2016-2017 B250e, 2014-2017 CLA250, 2015-2017 GLA250, 2015-2018 GLA45 AMG, 2017-2018 SLC300, 2012-2015 SLK300, and 2012-2018 SLK350. In May, Wagner introduced brake pads (ZX1718, rear) for the 2016-2018 Cadillac ATS and 2016-2017 CTS, plus the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro and 2014-2017 Corvette.

'Throughout the first two quarters of 2019, Wagner has continued its product expansion by offering our customers premium braking solutions for their vehicles,' said Sarah Olson, product management director, Braking, Americas. 'As we move through the second half of the year, we will continue to introduce new products for technicians and DIYers to cover a full range of braking repairs.'

To learn more about these and other Wagner solutions, please contact your Wagner Brake supplier or representative, and visit www.wagnerbrake.com.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the spin-off of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a spin-off); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (Federal-Mogul Motorparts) - 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@fmmotorparts.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) - 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wagner-brand-brakes-expands-product-offerings-in-first-half-of-2019-300886793.html

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.