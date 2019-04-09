Tenneco :'s Powertrain Division Earns Two 2019 Automotive News PACE Awards

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Powertrain division of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is the recipient of two 2019 Automotive News PACE Awards. The company was honored at a ceremony April 8 for its DuraForm-G91® diesel piston alloy and PRiME 3D® software. The prestigious PACE award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance.

"We are very pleased to be recognized with this important industry award," said Gian Maria Olivetti, Vice President, Global Engineering, Tenneco Powertrain. "We remain committed to offering powertrain solutions for our customers that provide improvements in fuel economy, durability and vehicle performance, and both DuraForm-G91 and PRiME 3D are excellent examples of this."

Overview of Technologies

DuraForm-G91®

The DuraForm-G91 piston material enables the design of pistons with three to five times the component durability of established as-cast materials in modern, highly loaded, diesel engines. The increased strength of the material also supports higher mechanical loads, allowing engines to operate at higher specific power and more efficiently to achieve demanding emission standards.

PRiME 3D®:

Tenneco's PRiME 3D software is a breakthrough dynamic simulation tool that supports manufacturers cutting engine development time by up to 70 percent while allowing emissions and fuel consumption reductions to be achieved through the early optimization of piston and piston ring design. An industry first, PRiME 3D enables the generation of a physically realistic virtual model of a running engine during the design process. The software can accurately predict cylinder component performance, along with powertrain characteristics and behavior, already at an early stage of engine development, eliminating many iterations of design, prototyping and physical testing.

The 25th annual PACE Award was presented by Automotive News and Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA). The competition was open to suppliers who contribute products, processes, materials or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark of innovation.

Tenneco Powertrain has had a successful history with PACE, having received 16 awards since 2006. The company has received PACE recognition for innovative products including: MicroTorq® sealing technology; DuroGlide® low friction ring pack technologies; lead-free engine bearings; IROX® polymer engine bearings; High Modulus Bonded Piston technology; EcoTough®-coated piston; LKZ-Ring®; High-Temperature Alloy (HTA) gaskets; Goetze® Diamond Coating (GDC®) for piston rings; and the company's Monosteel® diesel piston.

Awards have also been granted for the company's unique manufacturing processes, including: Hybrid Induction Welding; Two-Dimensional Ultrasonic Testing for Raised Gallery Pistons; DuraBowl® piston reinforcement process; and High Precision Electro-Erosion Machining (HPEEM).

Tenneco Powertrain earned the Automotive News PACE Award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and site visit. For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

About the new Tenneco - the future Powertrain Technology company

Following Tenneco's expected separation to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, the new Tenneco will be one of the world's largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The new Tenneco would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $11.4 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

