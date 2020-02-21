Tenneco : to Webcast Presentation at the 2020 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2020 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on February 26, 2020. The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm Eastern and run for 35 minutes. Jason Hollar, Chief Financial Officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters that may impact the company's outlook and details on its performance acceleration plan.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com. A copy of the slides will also be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the web site. A replay of the webcast will be available through March 26, 2020.

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2019 revenues of $17.45 billion and approximately 78,000 employees worldwide. On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment ("OE") manufacturers and the aftermarket. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our strategies and plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the separation of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a spin-off separation); the possibility that the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the separation may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. In addition, please see Tenneco's financial results press release for factors that could cause Tenneco's future performance to vary from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein.

Investor inquiries:

Linae Golla

847-482-5162

lgolla@tenneco.com

Rich Kwas

248-849-1340

rich.kwas@tenneco.com

Media inquiries:

Bill Dawson

847-482-5807

bdawson@tenneco.com

