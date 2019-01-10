Tenneco : to Webcast Presentation at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global
Auto Industry Conference to be held in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday,
January 15, 2019. The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at
1:20 pm Eastern and run for 40 minutes. Brian Kesseler and Roger Wood,
co-Chief Executive Officers, will give a strategic overview and provide
information regarding matters impacting Tenneco’s outlook.
The live webcast can be accessed by going to the “Investors” portion of
its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com.
A copy of the slides also will be available under the “Events &
Presentations” tab in this section of the web site. A replay of the
webcast will be available through February 15, 2019.
About Tenneco
Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world’s
leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Ride Performance and
Clean Air products and technology solutions for diversified markets,
including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway equipment and the
aftermarket, with 2017 revenues of $9.3 billion and approximately 32,000
employees worldwide.
On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul,
a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the
aftermarket with nearly 55,000 employees globally and 2017 revenues of
$7.8 billion. Additionally, the company expects to separate its
businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and
Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company,
in the second half of 2019.
About the Future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company
Following the separation, the aftermarket and ride performance company
will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket
companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking
companies. The aftermarket and ride performance company’s principal
product brands will feature Monroe®, Walker®, Clevite®Elastomers, MOOG®,
Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Champion® and others. The Aftermarket and Ride
Performance company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion,
with 56% of those revenues from aftermarket and 44% from original
equipment customers.
About the Future Powertrain Technology Company
Following the separation, the powertrain technology company will be one
of the world’s largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets
worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power
output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and
electrified powertrains. The powertrain technology company would have
2017 pro-forma revenues of $10.7 billion, serving light vehicle,
commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.
