Tenneco : to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference 2020

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference 2020 to be held virtually on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com . A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through September 11, 2020.

Investor Inquiries Linae Golla Rich Kwas 847-482-5162 248-849-1340 lgolla@tenneco.com rich.kwas@tenneco.com

Media Inquiries Bill Dawson 847-482-5807 bdawson@tenneco.com

