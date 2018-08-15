Tenwow International : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01219)

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of Tenwow International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that Ms. Wu Wennan Bessie (''Ms. Wu'') has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company and the deputy general manager of Tenwow Food (Group) Co,. Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, with effect from 15 August 2018.

Ms. Wu has more than twenty years of experience in financial management. Prior to her appointment, she was a vice president and the board secretary of Zhongding Dairy Farming Co., Ltd. from January 2015 to August 2018. Before that, Ms. Wu was the chief financial officer of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''), stock code: 1886) from July 2014 to December 2014. Ms. Wu has worked consecutively as the investor relations officer, the senior financial controller and the chief financial officer of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 2319) from 2012 to 2014. Between 2006 to 2011, Ms. Wu worked as a vice-president of finance in Air Media Group Inc., a NASDAQ listed company. Before that, Ms. Wu worked in a listed company in Hong Kong, an A-share listed company in China and a CPA firm in Hong Kong and held various positions such as financial controller and auditor. Ms. Wu graduated from University of International Business and Economics with a Bachelor of Economics in International Business Management. Ms. Wu became a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (the ''ACCA'') in 1997 and a fellow member of the ACCA in 2002.

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Ms. Wu for joining the Company.

Tenwow International Holdings Limited

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lin Qi, Mr. Yan Zhixiong, Mr. Yeung Yue Ming, Ms. Au Lai Hang and Mr. Xu Jianxin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Zhao; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Chang-Tzong, Mr. Cheung Yui Kai Warren and Mr. Wang Longgen.