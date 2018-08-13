Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tenwow International Holdings Ltd    1219   KYG870741033

TENWOW INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (1219)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tenwow International : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 08:45am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01219)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Tenwow International Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 13 August 2018 pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding, among other things, (i) certain financing transactions which would have been constitute notifiable transaction(s) and/or connected transaction(s) and (ii) profit warning, which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By Order of the board of the Company Tenwow International Holdings Limited

Lin Qi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lin Qi, Mr. Yan Zhixiong, Mr. Yeung Yue Ming, Ms. Au Lai Hang and Mr. Xu Jianxin; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Liu Zhao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Chang-Tzong, Mr. Cheung Yui Kai Warren and Mr. Wang Longgen.

Disclaimer

Tenwow International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 06:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENWOW INTERNATIONAL HOLDI
08:45aTENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt
PU
07/24TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Int'l updates probe about former chairman
AQ
07/23TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information
PU
06/29TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - (1) Removal of Chairman, Exec..
PU
06/29TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their R..
PU
06/12TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Recent Dev..
PU
06/12TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Company Secret..
PU
06/07TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their R..
PU
06/07TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Executive Dire..
PU
05/16TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual Ge..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 5 462 M
EBIT 2018 367 M
Net income 2018 187 M
Debt 2018 1 415 M
Yield 2018 12,4%
P/E ratio 2018 3,81
P/E ratio 2019 3,36
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 750 M
Chart TENWOW INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tenwow International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENWOW INTERNATIONAL HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,08  CNY
Spread / Average Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Xiong Yan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qi Lin Chairman
Jian Xin Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yue Ming Yeung Executive Director & Vice President
Lai Hang Au Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENWOW INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-78.89%109
SYSCO CORPORATION12.76%36 485
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.91%36 352
TESCO27.22%33 118
AHOLD DELHAIZE12.76%29 800
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD8.57%28 465
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.