Tenwow International : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01219)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Tenwow International Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 13 August 2018 pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding, among other things, (i) certain financing transactions which would have been constitute notifiable transaction(s) and/or connected transaction(s) and (ii) profit warning, which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By Order of the board of the Company Tenwow International Holdings Limited

Lin Qi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lin Qi, Mr. Yan Zhixiong, Mr. Yeung Yue Ming, Ms. Au Lai Hang and Mr. Xu Jianxin; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Liu Zhao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Chang-Tzong, Mr. Cheung Yui Kai Warren and Mr. Wang Longgen.