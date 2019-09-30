Tenwow International : INSIDE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(In Provisional Liquidation)
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01219)
INSIDE INFORMATION
MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING
This announcement is made by Tenwow International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 12 June 2018, 17 August 2018, 27 August 2018, 12 November 2018, 12 February 2019, 19 February 2019, 4 April 2019, and 13 May 2019 (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 30 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and 上海智陽投資有限公司 (the ''Potential Investor'', together with the Company, the ''Parties'') have entered into a non-legally binding (save for the provision on confidentiality) memorandum of understanding (the ''MOU'') on potential investment in the Company's shares and participation in the Group's affairs in relation to, among other things, the reorganisation and resumption of trading of the Company's shares (the ''Possible Transaction'').
DUE DILIGENCE
Pursuant to the MOU, the Potential Investor shall conduct due diligence on the Group upon the signing of the MOU, which is to be completed within 3 months from the date of signing of the MOU.
INFORMATION OF THE POTENTIAL INVESTOR
The Potential Investor is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC''). To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Potential Investor and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third party(ies) independent of and not connected person(s) with the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules).