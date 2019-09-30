Tenwow International : INSIDE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

NON-BINDING NATURE OF THE MOU

The MOU is non-legally binding (save for a provision on confidentiality) and only records the direction of the strategic cooperation between the Parties.

Details of the Possible Transaction shall be subject to negotiations between the Parties and the execution of formal agreement. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Rules and the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission, if applicable.

REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR ENTERING INTO THE MOU

The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and trading of beverages, food and snacks and others in the PRC.

As advised by the Potential Investor, the Potential Investor is principally engaged in business of investment holding.

The Directors consider that the Potential Investor would provide a good opportunity for the Group to alleviate from its financial situation and forms part of the plan to fulfil Resumption Conditions.

The terms of the MOU were arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Parties. The Directors consider that the Possible Transaction are on normal commercial terms and the terms of the MOU are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The Possible Transaction or other provisions contemplated under the MOU are subject to, among others, further negotiation between the Parties. There is no assurance that the Possible Transaction will materialise or eventually be consummated. At present, discussions between the Parties are still on-going and the terms and conditions of a formal agreement are yet to be finalized and agreed between the Parties. As such, the Possible Transaction or other provisions contemplated under the MOU may or may not proceed. Further announcement(s) in respect of the Possible Transaction or any other provisions contemplated under the MOU shall be made by the Company in the event that any formal agreement has been entered into. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the shares of the Company and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

All dealings in the shares of the Company have been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 13 August 2018. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice pending fulfilment of the Resumption Conditions and such other further conditions that may be imposed by the Stock Exchange. The Company will keep its shareholders and the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.