Tenwow International : MONTHLY PROGRESS UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE WHITEWASH TRANSACTION REGARDING A POSSIBLE SHARE SUBSCRIPTION PURSUANT TO THE TAKEOVERS CODE

(in Provisional Liquidation)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01219)

MONTHLY PROGRESS UPDATE

ON THE POSSIBLE WHITEWASH TRANSACTION

REGARDING A POSSIBLE SHARE SUBSCRIPTION

PURSUANT TO THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Tenwow International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code"). Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 February 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the non-legally binding Term Sheet regarding a possible subscription of new shares of the Company and possible application for whitewash waiver and subsequent updates dated 18 March 2020, 18 April 2020, 19 May 2020, 18 June 2020 and 17 July 2020. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.

The Company wishes to update its Shareholders and potential investors that on 31 July 2020, the Company made its submission to the Listing Review Committee, detailing its responses to the grounds of the Delisting Decision, and providing an update on the progress of the Restructuring and latest operation status of the Group. By way of exchange, the Company has received the Listing Division's submission and is considering the same. As at the date of this announcement, the hearing of the Listing Review Committee has yet to be scheduled, the Company will make further announcement to update the Shareholders on the development of the review as and when appropriate.

The Company will continue to issue monthly announcement(s) setting out the progress of the discussions with the Investor regarding the Restructuring including the Share Subscription until announcement of the signing of formal agreements or of a decision not to proceed with the Restructuring including the Share Subscription. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).