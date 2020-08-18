Tenwow International : MONTHLY PROGRESS UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE WHITEWASH TRANSACTION REGARDING A POSSIBLE SHARE SUBSCRIPTION PURSUANT TO THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Completion of Restructuring including the Share Subscription, if materialises, will be subject to the terms of formal agreements. As the Term Sheet may or may not lead to the entering into of formal agreements, and Restructuring including the Share Subscription may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
All dealings in the shares of the Company have been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 13 August 2018. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice pending fulfilment of the Resumption Conditions and such other further conditions that may be imposed by the Stock Exchange. The Company will keep its Shareholders and the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.
Subject to the application and grant of a validation order, any transfer of the Company's shares may be restricted as Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited may at any time, and without notice, exercise its powers to temporarily suspend any of its services in respect of the Company's shares, including the suspension of acceptance of deposits of share certificates of the Company into CCASS. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Company's shares or other securities of the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lin Qi and Mr. Yeung Yue Ming; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Zhao and Mr. Hu Hongwei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Tin Faat, Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence and Ms. Shen Congju.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.