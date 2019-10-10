Teradata : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

Earnings conference call to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2019 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results.

The live webcast and a replay will be available on the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

Teradata transforms how businesses work and people live through the power of data. Teradata leverages all of the data, all of the time, so you can analyze anything, deploy anywhere, and deliver analytics that matter most to your business. And we do it on-premises, in the cloud, or anywhere in between. We call this pervasive data intelligence, powered by the cloud. It’s the answer to the complexity, cost and inadequacy of today’s approach to analytics. Get the answer at teradata.com.

