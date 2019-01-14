Teradata : Appoints Oliver Ratzesberger President and CEO

Teradata
(NYSE: TDC),
the industry’s only pervasive data intelligence company, today announced
that its Board of Directors has appointed Oliver Ratzesberger President
and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Ratzesberger
succeeds Victor L. Lund, who is transitioning from his role as President
and CEO to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Ratzesberger has served as Teradata’s Chief Operating Officer (COO)
since February 2018, responsible for the Company’s global operations and
leading its strategies for go-to-market, products and services. He
joined Teradata in 2013 and, from 2016 to 2018, served as the Company’s
Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, leading Teradata’s
research and development organization, following a distinguished career
in advancing innovation in technology at both established and start-up
companies.
While COO, Ratzesberger worked alongside Lund in architecting and
implementing the Company’s transformation. This appointment reflects the
Board’s confidence in Ratzesberger as Lund’s successor, and in the
continued execution of the Company’s strategy as well as the development
of its culture and values.
“I am honored to serve as the next CEO of Teradata as we continue to
challenge the market’s perceptions of how data can lead to answers and
deliver the industry’s only pervasive data intelligence solution,” said
Ratzesberger. “Over the last few years, we have revitalized Teradata by
making significant advancements to our offerings while also working to
transition our business model to provide the subscription-based services
our customers prefer. As CEO, I look forward to continuing to work with
our talented team to build on this momentum and create long-term value
for our customers and shareholders.”
Lund said, “As we continue to successfully execute on Teradata’s
strategic transformation, including the pivot to a subscription model,
which is showing up in our financial performance, now is the right time
for this leadership transition and Oliver is the right person. He is a
technology visionary who, along with an exceptional team, has charted a
course for Teradata Vantage™, our world-class analytics platform, and
helped to drive our overarching vision. His track record at Teradata and
in the industry make him a natural choice as our next CEO. I am
extremely proud of the Teradata team, and all that we have accomplished
together over the last three years in transforming our strategy and
management team to help drive Teradata forward. It has been my privilege
to lead a company that has such a strong foundation and bright future
ahead. The employees at Teradata are world class, and the value that we
are providing to the most visionary companies in the world has and will
only continue to grow.”
Ratzesberger added, “I’m grateful to Vic for his steadfast guidance,
support and leadership of Teradata through a critical period in the
Company’s history. Under his leadership, Teradata has reimagined its
brand and modernized its overall market strategy to include
subscription-based analytics-as-a-service.”
Teradata also announced today that, although final results will not be
available until normal year-end review procedures are completed, it
currently expects the Company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 total
revenue, recurring revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR) results to
be in line with, or better than, its most recent guidance. Teradata will
not be providing any additional information regarding its fourth-quarter
or full-year performance until it reports final results in early
February 2019.
In connection with Lund’s appointment to Executive Chairman, the Board
has appointed Michael Gianoni, a member of the Board of Directors since
January 2015, as independent Lead Director, effective immediately. James
Ringler, who has been Chairman of Teradata since 2007, will remain a
member of the Board.
Gianoni commented, “Today’s announcement regarding Teradata’s new CEO is
the culmination of a thorough and thoughtful process undertaken by the
Board over the past few years to ensure that the Company is best
positioned to deliver on our value proposition to all stakeholders. The
Board and I are confident that Oliver is the right person to lead
Teradata forward and deliver profitable growth and shareholder value
creation. We are also thrilled that the Company will continue to benefit
from Vic’s wealth of experience and strategic guidance as he transitions
to his new role as Executive Chairman of the Board, and we appreciate
Jim’s significant contributions as Chairman and continued service to our
Board and company.”
About Oliver Ratzesberger
Oliver Ratzesberger is the president and chief executive officer of
Teradata Corporation and has been a member of the company’s board since
November 2018. Previously, he served as Teradata’s chief operating
officer, with global operating responsibility for the company’s
operations and led the company’s strategies for go-to-market, products
and services. Ratzesberger has an extensive background in analytics, big
data and software development. Prior to Teradata, he worked for both
Fortune 500 and early-stage companies, holding positions of increasing
responsibility in software development and IT, including leading the
expansion of analytics at eBay.
A pragmatic visionary, Ratzesberger frequently speaks and writes about
leveraging data and analytics to improve business outcomes. His recent
book with co-author Mohanbir Sawhney, “The Sentient Enterprise: The
Evolution of Decision Making,” was published in 2017 and was named to The
Wall Street Journal Bestseller List.
Ratzesberger is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced
Management Program and earned his engineering degree in Electronics and
Telecommunications from HTL Steyr in Austria. He lives in San Diego with
his wife and two daughters.
About Victor Lund
Victor Lund served as Teradata’s president and chief executive officer
from May 2016 until Ratzesberger’s appointment. He has been a member of
Teradata’s board since September 2007 and was the chair of the Audit
Committee from 2007 until May 2016.
About Michael Gianoni
Michael Gianoni is the president and chief executive officer of
Blackbaud, Inc., a provider of software and services specifically
designed for nonprofit organizations, a position he has held since
joining the company in January 2014. He has been a member of Teradata’s
board since January 2015 and chair of the Committee on Directors and
Governance since February 2017.
