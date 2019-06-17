Log in
TERADATA CORPORATION

(TDC)
06/17 12:29:47 pm
34.295 USD   -2.90%
TERADATA : Appoints Scott Brown as Chief Revenue Officer
BU
05/02TERADATA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02TERADATA : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
Teradata : Appoints Scott Brown as Chief Revenue Officer

06/17/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

Dynamic and seasoned executive to lead global sales

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the industry’s only Pervasive Data Intelligence company, today announced that it has appointed Scott Brown as Chief Revenue Officer, effective June 17, 2019. In this role, Brown will direct Teradata’s global go-to-market strategy and execution, and guide worldwide sales, consulting and other go-to-market operations organizations to meet and exceed growth objectives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005635/en/

Scott Brown, Teradata Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Scott Brown, Teradata Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Brown is a seasoned business executive with significant experience in leading global sales organizations through business transformation and delivering consistent revenue growth. Additionally, he brings to Teradata an extensive background in technology and demonstrated ability in converting organizations to subscription-based business models.

“We are very pleased to welcome Scott as a member of our executive team. With his impressive track record in global sales, customer success and technology, including cloud-based solutions, I am confident that he will guide our go-to-market organization and continue our successful business transformation,” said Oliver Ratzesberger, President and Chief Executive Officer, Teradata. “Scott’s wealth of experience on creating customer success and maintaining lasting customer relationships aligns perfectly with Teradata, as we bring pervasive data intelligence to the world’s largest companies. We look forward to his contributions.”

“I am thrilled to join Teradata at this exciting time. Teradata has a clear strategy, solid momentum and is challenging the industry to think differently about how data leads to answers,” said Brown. “I look forward to working with our teams globally to advance Teradata’s mission of transforming how businesses work and people live through the power of data. We will enhance our customers’ experience as we take our performance to the next level and drive greater value for our shareholders.”

About Scott Brown

Mr. Brown joins Teradata from Cisco, where he was Senior Vice President, Global Virtual Sales & Customer Success, following positions of successively increasing responsibility in direct sales, channel partnerships, technology solutions and architecture, and sales enablement. Prior to Cisco, Brown held sales leadership roles at System Software Associates, Effective Management Systems and Pepsico.

Mr. Brown earned an MBA in Marketing from Loyola University of Chicago and a BA in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

About Teradata

Teradata transforms how businesses work and people live through the power of data. Teradata leverages all of the data, all of the time, so you can analyze anything, deploy anywhere and deliver analytics that matter. We call this pervasive data intelligence. And it’s the answer to the complexity, cost and inadequacy of today’s approach to analytics. Get the answer at teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
