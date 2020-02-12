Log in
Teradata : Earns Top Ranking in “Current Offering” Category and Named a Leader in Data Management for Analytics Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

02/12/2020 | 01:06pm EST

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) announced today that Forrester Research has named the company a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Data Management For Analytics, Q1 2020," written by principal analyst Noel Yuhanna, on February 12, 2020. Forrester analyzed and scored the top vendors in the Data Management for Analytics market according to 25 criteria, giving Teradata the highest score in the Current Offering category.

Forrester’s positioning of Teradata in the Data Management for Analytics wave evaluation is based on the company’s Vantage platform, Teradata’s flagship product that delivers analytics, data lakes and data warehouses in a single, unified platform. By using 100% of available data to uncover real-time business intelligence at scale, Teradata Vantage enables businesses to turn analytic insights into answers.

In the report, Forrester evaluated Teradata among 14 Data Management for Analytics providers and had this to say: “Teradata offers advanced DMA capabilities, including in-database analytics, distributed query processing, self-service, automation, workload management, and broad security. Teradata Vantage provides the same advanced analytic processing across all deployment options, including Teradata Cloud, public cloud options like AWS, Azure, and Google, and as-a-service and on-premises, which gives clients choice and flexibility.”

Forrester also notes that Teradata’s reference customers, “…like its ease of use, hybrid cloud and independent storage, and compute processing capabilities,” and summarizes that Teradata, “…remains a prominent choice, especially for hybrid deployments where scalability and availability are critical.”

"Our customers are the largest and most data-intensive companies in the world and rely on Teradata to deliver advanced analytic processing, at scale, regardless of their data infrastructure ,” said Chris Twogood, senior vice president of marketing at Teradata. “We believe Teradata’s position as a leader in Forrester’s 2020 evaluation makes clear that our Vantage platform is delivering real business value to our customers, helping them move from analytics to answers with a cloud-forward platform that gives them the choice and flexibility they need.”

Read the complete The Forrester Wave™: Data Management For Analytics, Q1 2020 report: https://www.teradata.com/Resources/Analyst-Reports/Forrester-2020-Data-Management-for-Analytics

About Teradata

Teradata transforms how businesses work and people live through the power of data. Teradata leverages all of the data, all of the time, so you can analyze anything, deploy anywhere and deliver analytics that matter. We call this pervasive data intelligence, powered by the cloud. And it’s the answer to the complexity, cost and inadequacy of today’s approach to analytics. Get the answer at teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
