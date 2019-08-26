Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teradata Corporation    TDC

TERADATA CORPORATION

(TDC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teradata : Hires Bob Joyce for New Role of EVP, Teradata : Business Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

New executive brings extensive experience in operational excellence – joins newly hired CRO, Scott Brown, and CHRO, Kathy Cullen-Cote, to strengthen leadership team and boost Teradata’s transformation

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the industry’s only Cloud First Pervasive Data Intelligence company, today announced that it has appointed Bob Joyce as Executive Vice President of Teradata Business Systems, reporting directly to CEO Oliver Ratzesberger, effective immediately. Joyce will lead the newly created Teradata Business Systems function, which is focused exclusively on driving operational excellence throughout the company. Teradata has been steadily advancing in its business transformation, and with the addition of Joyce, as well as Teradata’s CRO Scott Brown and CHRO Kathy Cullen-Cote, the Teradata executive team has the right talent to deliver on all aspects of the company’s cloud first strategy and delight customers.

“In Bob, we are adding a leader for Teradata Business Systems with fundamental experience driving an organization to be lean, efficient and agile, with a mindset for continuous improvement and growth,” said Oliver Ratzesberger, President and CEO at Teradata. “This hire, and the establishment of a world-class business system, is absolutely critical to our company strategy. Add in the recent hires of Scott and Kathy, Teradata is now extremely well positioned to continue our leadership in this market and help the world’s leading companies leverage cloud to get answers to their toughest challenges.”

Teradata Business Systems, a new business function within Teradata, will drive operational excellence by ensuring everything Teradata does is aligned to its strategy, data-driven and focused on key metrics that increase the value of the company. Improving operational excellence strengthens the company’s commitment to its customers, improves the ease of doing business and will enhance Teradata in the position of true trusted advisor.

“Teradata is in the midst of a truly bold transformation to a cloud first subscription model and I’m excited to contribute,” said Bob Joyce, EVP Teradata Business Systems. “The market landscape is changing everyday and I believe that the companies – like Teradata – who focus on and invest in continuous improvement will have a significant competitive advantage. Tomorrow’s leaders will cultivate a growth mindset using simplicity and lean principles. This is what I will contribute to Teradata in support of serving our customers with the agility and flexibility they require.”

About Bob Joyce

Joyce joins Teradata from Fortive Corporation, where he was Group President over five operating companies in the United States, Europe and China. Fortive was a spin out of Danaher, the pioneer in driving growth through a measured business system. Joyce was fundamental in developing the Danaher Business System, the world-leader in helping companies track execution and create options for doing better. As part of this effort, Joyce has run billion-dollar businesses, driving consistent double-digit growth, and has successfully led organizations through significant improvements in execution, delivery and quality. Joyce is reporting to CEO Oliver Ratzesberger and will be based in San Diego.

About Teradata

Teradata transforms how businesses work and people live through the power of data. Teradata leverages all of the data, all of the time, so you can analyze anything, deploy anywhere and deliver analytics that matter. We call this pervasive data intelligence, powered by the cloud. And it’s the answer to the complexity, cost and inadequacy of today’s approach to analytics. Get the answer at teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERADATA CORPORATION
12:01pTERADATA : Hires Bob Joyce for New Role of EVP, Teradata : Business Systems
BU
08/12REGISTER NOW FOR THE BEST DATA AND A : Teradata Universe in Denver, Colorado
BU
08/06TERADATA : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/01TERADATA CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events..
AQ
08/01TERADATA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01TERADATA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/29TERADATA : Appoints Kathy Cullen-Cote as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
07/11TERADATA : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release Date
BU
06/28TERADATA : Oxford University's Said Business School to Use Teradata Vantage for ..
AQ
06/27TERADATA : Oxford University's Saïd Business School to Use Teradata Vantage for ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 977 M
EBIT 2019 237 M
Net income 2019 49,3 M
Finance 2019 168 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 82,9x
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,72x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 3 569 M
Chart TERADATA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Teradata Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERADATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 41,77  $
Last Close Price 31,28  $
Spread / Highest target 91,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Ratzesberger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor L. Lund Executive Chairman
Mark A. Culhane CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Stephen Brobst Chief Technology Officer
David E. Kepler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERADATA CORPORATION-18.46%3 569
ACCENTURE36.74%122 847
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.73%117 735
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.99%114 783
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.69%71 514
VMWARE, INC.-2.71%54 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group