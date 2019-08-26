Teradata : Hires Bob Joyce for New Role of EVP, Teradata : Business Systems

New executive brings extensive experience in operational excellence – joins newly hired CRO, Scott Brown, and CHRO, Kathy Cullen-Cote, to strengthen leadership team and boost Teradata’s transformation

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the industry’s only Cloud First Pervasive Data Intelligence company, today announced that it has appointed Bob Joyce as Executive Vice President of Teradata Business Systems, reporting directly to CEO Oliver Ratzesberger, effective immediately. Joyce will lead the newly created Teradata Business Systems function, which is focused exclusively on driving operational excellence throughout the company. Teradata has been steadily advancing in its business transformation, and with the addition of Joyce, as well as Teradata’s CRO Scott Brown and CHRO Kathy Cullen-Cote, the Teradata executive team has the right talent to deliver on all aspects of the company’s cloud first strategy and delight customers.

“In Bob, we are adding a leader for Teradata Business Systems with fundamental experience driving an organization to be lean, efficient and agile, with a mindset for continuous improvement and growth,” said Oliver Ratzesberger, President and CEO at Teradata. “This hire, and the establishment of a world-class business system, is absolutely critical to our company strategy. Add in the recent hires of Scott and Kathy, Teradata is now extremely well positioned to continue our leadership in this market and help the world’s leading companies leverage cloud to get answers to their toughest challenges.”

Teradata Business Systems, a new business function within Teradata, will drive operational excellence by ensuring everything Teradata does is aligned to its strategy, data-driven and focused on key metrics that increase the value of the company. Improving operational excellence strengthens the company’s commitment to its customers, improves the ease of doing business and will enhance Teradata in the position of true trusted advisor.

“Teradata is in the midst of a truly bold transformation to a cloud first subscription model and I’m excited to contribute,” said Bob Joyce, EVP Teradata Business Systems. “The market landscape is changing everyday and I believe that the companies – like Teradata – who focus on and invest in continuous improvement will have a significant competitive advantage. Tomorrow’s leaders will cultivate a growth mindset using simplicity and lean principles. This is what I will contribute to Teradata in support of serving our customers with the agility and flexibility they require.”

About Bob Joyce

Joyce joins Teradata from Fortive Corporation, where he was Group President over five operating companies in the United States, Europe and China. Fortive was a spin out of Danaher, the pioneer in driving growth through a measured business system. Joyce was fundamental in developing the Danaher Business System, the world-leader in helping companies track execution and create options for doing better. As part of this effort, Joyce has run billion-dollar businesses, driving consistent double-digit growth, and has successfully led organizations through significant improvements in execution, delivery and quality. Joyce is reporting to CEO Oliver Ratzesberger and will be based in San Diego.

