Teradata : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Teradata Corp. (NYSE: TDC)
reported strong fourth-quarter financial results driven by the
successful execution of its strategy. Subscription-based transactions
comprised 87 percent of the company’s bookings mix in the quarter.
Despite subscription bookings mix higher than expected, total
fourth-quarter revenue of $588 million still exceeded the company’s
guidance range of $555 million to $575 million. This compared to 2017
fourth-quarter total revenue of $626 million when Teradata had a higher
percentage of perpetual-based transactions. As a result of the shift to
subscription-based transactions, fourth-quarter recurring revenue was
$328 million, up 10 percent (up 13 percent in constant currency(1))
from the fourth quarter of 2017.
“Teradata delivered strong fourth-quarter results, exceeding our
guidance on nearly every measure. Our performance illustrates the
benefits of our strategy in action, as we keep our customers at the core
of everything we do,” said Vic Lund, Executive Chairman of the Teradata
Board of Directors. “With Oliver Ratzesberger now leading Teradata
forward, I am confident of the company’s continued momentum.”
“I am honored to take the helm of Teradata as we reshape the future of
analytics and increasingly create value for our shareholders,” said
Oliver Ratzesberger, President and Chief Executive Officer, Teradata.
“We just closed a very successful year: we refined our strategy, shifted
to a subscription-based model, significantly enhanced our offerings,
reframed our go-to-market approach, and revitalized our great brand.
Building upon these achievements, we will continue our firm commitment
to help our customers find real answers to the challenges they face in
finding value in their data.”
For the full year, total revenue was $2.164 billion, an increase over
the $2.156 billion reported in the prior year. Subscription-based
transactions comprised 79 percent of the Company’s bookings mix for the
full year, which was higher than anticipated and better than Teradata’s
65 to 70 percent expected range for the full year. Recurring revenue of
$1.254 billion increased 10 percent, both as reported and in constant
currency. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) at the end of 2018 was $1.308
billion, a 10 percent increase (up 12 percent in constant currency(1))
from the end of 2017.
Teradata reported 2018 fourth-quarter net income of $15 million under
U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), or $0.13 per
diluted share, which compared to a net loss of $(74) million, or $(0.61)
per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP 2018 fourth-quarter
net income, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and special
items, was $58 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, as compared to $72
million, or $0.58 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017(3).
For the full year, net income reported under GAAP was $30 million, or
$0.25 per diluted share, which compared to a net loss of $(67) million,
or $(0.53) per share, in 2017. Non-GAAP 2018 full-year net income, which
excludes stock-based compensation expense and special items, was $156
million, or $1.29 per diluted share, as compared to $173 million, or
$1.35 per diluted share in 2017(3).
Gross Margin
2018 fourth-quarter gross margin reported under GAAP was 49.1 percent
versus 49.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis,
excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, 2018
fourth-quarter gross margin was 52.0 percent, versus 51.9 percent in the
prior-year(3).
2018 full-year gross margin reported under GAAP was 47.4 percent versus
47.5 percent in 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based
compensation expense and special items, 2018 full-year gross margin was
50.6 percent, versus 51.6 percent in 2017(3). As the company
transitions to subscription-based transactions, the timing and
composition of revenue mix has a short-term impact on the overall gross
margin rate.
Operating Income
2018 fourth-quarter operating income reported under GAAP was $23 million
compared to $60 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. On a
non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation expense and special
items, 2018 fourth quarter operating income was $74 million versus $93
million in the fourth quarter of 2017(3).
2018 full-year operating income reported under GAAP was $43 million
compared to $68 million in 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding
stock-based compensation expense and special items, 2018 full-year
operating income was $210 million versus $252 million in 2017(3).
Income Taxes
Teradata’s 2018 fourth-quarter tax rate under GAAP was 21.1 percent
compared to 229.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding
special items, Teradata’s non-GAAP 2018 fourth-quarter tax rate was 17.1
percent versus 19.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017(3).
Teradata’s 2018 full-year tax rate under GAAP was (11.1) percent
compared to 215.5 percent in 2017. Excluding special items, Teradata’s
non-GAAP 2018 full-year tax rate was 19.6 percent versus 27.9 percent in
2017(3). The decrease in the non-GAAP effective tax rate
year-over-year was largely due to the decrease in the U.S. statutory tax
rate effective in 2018 because of U.S. tax reform enacted in late 2017.
Cash Flow
For the 2018 fourth quarter, Teradata generated $107 million of cash
from operating activities compared to $23 million in the same period in
2017. During the quarter, Teradata used $63 million, versus using $21
million in the fourth quarter of 2017, for capital expenditures and
additions to capitalized software development costs. Teradata’s 2018
fourth-quarter free cash flow was $44 million, compared to $2 million in
the fourth quarter of 2017(2).
For the 2018 full year, Teradata generated $364 million of cash from
operating activities versus $324 million in 2017. During the year,
Teradata used $160 million, versus using $87 million in 2017, for
capital expenditures and additions to capitalized software development
costs, resulting in 2018 full-year free cash flow of $204 million
compared to $237 million in 2017(2).
Balance Sheet
Teradata ended 2018 with $715 million in cash. As previously reported,
Teradata repatriated $800 million of cash previously held
internationally, completing the total repatriation planned for 2018.
Teradata has used and continues to anticipate using a portion of these
repatriated funds for share repurchases and expects to retain the
remainder for general corporate purposes.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, Teradata repurchased 2.6 million
shares of the Company’s common stock for approximately $94 million. For
the full year, the Company repurchased 7.9 million shares for
approximately $300 million.
Teradata currently has approximately $253 million of Board authorization
remaining for share repurchases.
The Company had total debt of $547 million as of December 31, 2018,
including $47 million of outstanding capital lease obligations. There
were no funds drawn on the company’s $400 million revolving credit
facility as of December 31, 2018.
Guidance
For the full-year 2019, subscription-based bookings mix is expected to
be approximately 70 percent or higher, ARR or “annual recurring revenue”
is expected to increase 11 percent to 12 percent, and recurring revenue
is expected to increase approximately 11 percent.
Given the company’s continued transition to subscription-based
transactions, 2019 perpetual revenue is expected to decline in the range
of $150 million to $200 million versus 2018.
As the company shifts its consulting focus to provide higher margin /
higher value consulting services to its target market of “megadata”
customers, 2019 consulting revenue is expected to decline approximately
15 percent to 20 percent versus 2018.
Full-year 2019 GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $0.50 to $0.60.
On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and
other special items, earnings per share is expected to be in the $1.45
to $1.55 range(3).
Recurring revenue in the first quarter of 2019 is expected to be in the
$332 million to $335 million range.
GAAP loss per share in the first quarter of 2019 is expected to be in
the $(0.20) to $(0.18) range. Non-GAAP earnings per share, excluding
stock-based compensation expense and other special items, in the first
quarter is expected to be in the $0.18 to $0.20 range(3).
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call is scheduled today at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the
Company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results. Access to the
conference call, as well as a replay of the call, is available on
Teradata’s website at investor.teradata.com.
Supplemental Financial Information
Additional information regarding Teradata’s operating results is
provided below as well as on the Investor Relations page of Teradata’s
website.
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
|
The impact of currency is determined by calculating the
prior-period results using the current-year monthly average
currency rates (except for currency impact on ARR which is
calculated using month-end rates). See the foreign currency
fluctuation schedule on the Investor Relations page of the
Company’s web site at investor.teradata.com,
which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency (“CC”)
basis.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change as
Reported
|
|
% Change in
Constant Currency
|
|
|
|
Recurring revenue
|
|
|
$
|
328
|
|
$
|
299
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
Perpetual software licenses and hardware
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
158
|
|
(39
|
%)
|
|
(39
|
%)
|
|
|
|
Consulting services
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
169
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
$
|
588
|
|
$
|
626
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
$
|
298
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
(18
|
%)
|
|
(18
|
%)
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
261
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
$
|
588
|
|
$
|
626
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Twelve Months ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change as
Reported
|
|
% Change in
Constant Currency
|
|
|
|
Recurring revenue
|
|
|
$
|
1,254
|
|
$
|
1,145
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
|
Perpetual software licenses and hardware
|
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
429
|
|
(21
|
%)
|
|
(22
|
%)
|
|
|
|
Consulting services
|
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
582
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
$
|
2,164
|
|
$
|
2,156
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
$
|
1,126
|
|
$
|
1,195
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
(5
|
%)
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
|
961
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
$
|
2,164
|
|
$
|
2,156
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual recurring revenue*
|
|
|
$
|
1,308
|
|
$
|
1,184
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Annual recurring revenue is defined as the annual value at a point
in time of all recurring contracts, including subscription, software
upgrade rights, maintenance and managed services.
|
2.
|
|
|
As described below, the Company believes that free cash flow is a
useful non-GAAP measure for investors. Teradata defines free cash
flow as cash provided/used by operating activities less capital
expenditures for property and equipment, and additions to
capitalized software. Free cash flow does not have a uniform
definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata’s definition may
differ from other companies’ definitions of this measure. Teradata’s
management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance
of the Company and believes it is useful for investors because it
relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that
is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular,
free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital
expenditures for, among other things, investment in the Company’s
existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the
Company’s balance sheet, repurchase of the Company’s stock and
repayment of the Company’s debt obligations, if any. Free cash flow
does not represent the residual cash flow available for
discretionary expenditures since there may be other nondiscretionary
expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. This non-GAAP
measure is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute
for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and
should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated
financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
For the
Three Months
|
|
|
For the
Twelve Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended December 31
|
|
|
ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
107
|
|
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
|
$
|
364
|
|
|
$
|
324
|
|
|
|
|
Less capital expenditures for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditures for property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
|
(153
|
)
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
|
Additions to capitalized software
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
|
Total capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(63
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
|
(160
|
)
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)
|
|
|
$
|
44
|
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
|
$
|
204
|
|
|
$
|
237
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as
described below, the Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures
such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP
net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, or EPS, all of
which exclude certain items (as well as free cash flow) are useful
for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered
in isolation or as substitutes for, or superior to, results
determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in
conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements
prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables reconcile Teradata’s actual and projected
results and EPS under GAAP to the Company’s actual and projected
non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude
certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental
non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income,
net income and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage
and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a
regular basis. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial measures
(1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying
business trends and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations,
(2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations
and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and
allow investors a view of the Company’s operating results excluding
stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide
useful information to management and investors regarding present and
future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and
comparability with past reports and projections of future results.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Teradata’s reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included in
this release.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
Three Months
|
|
|
|
For the
Twelve Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
ended December 31
|
|
|
ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit:
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
%
Chg.
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
%
Chg.
|
|
|
|
GAAP Gross Profit
|
|
|
$
|
289
|
|
|
$
|
307
|
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
$
|
1,026
|
|
|
$
|
1,024
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
49.1
|
%
|
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
47.4
|
%
|
|
|
47.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, integration, reorganization related, and other costs
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of capitalized software
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
|
|
$
|
306
|
|
|
$
|
325
|
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
$
|
1,095
|
|
|
$
|
1,112
|
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
52.0
|
%
|
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
50.6
|
%
|
|
|
51.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
|
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
$
|
60
|
|
|
(62
|
%)
|
|
$
|
43
|
|
|
$
|
68
|
|
|
(37
|
%)
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, integration, reorganization related, and other costs
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of capitalized software
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
$
|
93
|
|
|
(20
|
%)
|
|
$
|
210
|
|
|
$
|
252
|
|
|
(17
|
%)
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
(74
|
)
|
|
120
|
%
|
|
$
|
30
|
|
|
$
|
(67
|
)
|
|
145
|
%
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
(11.8
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
(3.1
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, integration, reorganization related, and other costs
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of capitalized software
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax adjustments*
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
|
$
|
72
|
|
|
(19
|
%)
|
|
$
|
156
|
|
|
$
|
173
|
|
|
(10
|
%)
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
ended December 31
|
|
For the Twelve Months
ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share:
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2019 Q1
Guidance
|
|
2019 FY
Guidance
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings / (Loss) Per Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
(0.61
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
(0.53
|
)
|
|
$(0.20) - $(0.18)
|
|
$
|
0.50 - $0.60
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, integration, reorganization related, and other costs
|
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of capitalized software
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax adjustments*
|
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
(0.33
|
)
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
(0.11)
|
|
|
(0.26
|
)
|
|
|
|
Impact of dilution**
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|
|
$0.18 – $0.20
|
|
$
|
1.45 – $1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to
reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable
jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item in addition
to the tax impact for U.S. tax reform. Including the income tax
effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision
associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related
to the underlying business and performance of the Company’s ongoing
operations. As a result of these adjustments, the Company’s non-GAAP
effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 17.1% and
19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
|
|
|
|
** Represents the impact to earnings per share as a result of moving
from basic to diluted shares.
Note to Investors
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.
Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs and
projections of expected future financial and operating performance,
business trends, and market conditions, among other things. These
forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and
assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially, including the factors discussed in this
release and those relating to: the global economic environment and
business conditions in general or on the ability of our suppliers to
meet their commitments to us, or the timing of purchases by our current
and potential customers; the rapidly changing and intensely competitive
nature of the information technology industry and the data analytics
business; fluctuations in our operating results, including as a result
of the pace and extent to which customers shift from perpetual to
subscription-based licenses; our ability to realize the anticipated
benefits of our business transformation program or other restructuring
and cost saving initiatives; risks inherent in operating in foreign
countries, including foreign currency fluctuations; risks associated
with data privacy, cyberattacks and maintaining secure and effective
internal information technology and control systems; the timely and
successful development, production or acquisition and market acceptance
of new and existing products and services; tax rates; turnover of
workforce and the ability to attract and retain skilled employees;
protecting our intellectual property; availability and successful
exploitation of new alliance and acquisition opportunities; recurring
revenue may decline or fail to be renewed; the impact on our business
and financial reporting from changes in accounting rules; and other
factors described from time to time in Teradata’s filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form
10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q, as well as the
Company’s annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except as required by law.
About Teradata
Teradata transforms how businesses work and people live through the
power of data. Teradata leverages all of the data, all of the time, so
you can analyze anything, deploy anywhere, and deliver analytics that
matter. We call this pervasive data intelligence. And it’s the answer to
the complexity, cost, and inadequacy of today’s approach to analytics.
Get the answer at teradata.com.
Teradata and the Teradata logo are trademarks or registered trademarks
of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.
|
|
Schedule A
|
|
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|
(in millions, except per share amounts - unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Period Ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
Twelve Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Chg
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Chg
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
328
|
|
|
$
|
299
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,254
|
|
|
$
|
1,145
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Perpetual software licenses and hardware
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
(39
|
%)
|
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
(21
|
%)
|
Consulting services
|
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
|
|
2,164
|
|
|
|
2,156
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
880
|
|
|
|
841
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
68.6
|
%
|
|
|
72.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
70.2
|
%
|
|
|
73.4
|
%
|
|
|
Perpetual software licenses and hardware
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.2
|
%
|
|
|
43.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
34.7
|
%
|
|
|
39.6
|
%
|
|
|
Consulting services
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,026
|
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
49.1
|
%
|
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.4
|
%
|
|
|
47.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
651
|
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
% Tax rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.1
|
%
|
|
|
229.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11.1
|
%)
|
|
|
215.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
(74
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
30
|
|
|
$
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
(11.8
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
(3.1
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
(0.61
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
(0.53
|
)
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
(0.61
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
(0.53
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
117.3
|
|
|
|
121.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119.2
|
|
|
|
125.8
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
119.1
|
|
|
|
121.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121.2
|
|
|
|
125.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule B
|
|
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in millions - unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
715
|
|
|
|
$
|
768
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,089
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
|
|
554
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,428
|
|
|
|
|
1,284
|
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
Capitalized software, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
|
396
|
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
Acquired intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,360
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,136
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19
|
|
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
|
|
$
|
60
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Payroll and benefits liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
|
414
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,009
|
|
|
|
|
725
|
|
|
|
|
1,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,865
|
|
|
|
|
1,576
|
|
|
|
|
1,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
|
|
1,397
|
|
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
(823
|
)
|
|
|
|
(745
|
)
|
|
|
|
(579
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
|
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
495
|
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
|
668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,360
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,136
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,556
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in millions - unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Period Ended December 31
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
Twelve Months
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
(74
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
30
|
|
|
$
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
(216
|
)
|
|
|
(188
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Current payables and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditures for property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(153
|
)
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
Additions to capitalized software
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Business acquisitions and other investing activities
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(163
|
)
|
|
|
(108
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(300
|
)
|
|
|
(351
|
)
|
Repayments of long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
420
|
|
Repayments of credit facility borrowings
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(240
|
)
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
Payment of capital lease
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other financing activities, net
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
(554
|
)
|
|
|
(109
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
|
115
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
|
|
1,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,089
|
|
|
|
974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
716
|
|
|
$
|
1,089
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
716
|
|
|
$
|
1,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets acquired by capital lease
|
|
|
$
|
29
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
52
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule D
|
|
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in millions - unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31
|
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
As
Reported
|
|
% Change
Constant
Currency (2)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
%
Change
As
Reported
|
|
% Change
Constant
Currency (2)
|
Segment Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
$
|
298
|
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
|
(18
|
%)
|
|
|
(18
|
%)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,126
|
|
|
$
|
1,195
|
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
|
(5
|
%)
|
International
|
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
|
|
961
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total segment revenue
|
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
2,164
|
|
|
|
2,156
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
|
675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
54.4
|
%
|
|
|
53.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55.2
|
%
|
|
|
56.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
474
|
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
49.7
|
%
|
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.7
|
%
|
|
|
45.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total segment gross profit
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
52.0
|
%
|
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.6
|
%
|
|
|
51.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciling items(1)
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
289
|
|
|
$
|
307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,026
|
|
|
$
|
1,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
|
49.1
|
%
|
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.4
|
%
|
|
|
47.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Reconciling items include stock-based compensation,
capitalized software, amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets and acquisition, integration and
reorganization-related items.
|
|
(2) The impact of currency is determined by calculating
the prior period results using the current-year monthly average
currency rates.
|
