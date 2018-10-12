Log in
Teradyne to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results

10/12/2018 | 03:39pm CEST

NORTH READING, Mass., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) will release financial results for the third quarter 2018 on Tuesday, October 23 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the third quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, October 24. Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at – teradyne.com/investors.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NYSE:TER) is a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronic systems, which serve consumer, communications, industrial and government customers. Our Industrial Automation products include collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots and sensing and simulation software, used by global manufacturing and industrial customers to improve quality and increase manufacturing efficiency. In 2017, Teradyne had revenue of $2.14 billion and currently employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:
Andrew Blanchard
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com

TeradyneLogo.png


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 044 M
EBIT 2018 466 M
Net income 2018 373 M
Finance 2018 570 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 16,27
P/E ratio 2019 13,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
Capitalization 6 087 M
Technical analysis trends TERADYNE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 44,5 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Jagiela President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roy A. Vallee Chairman
Gregory R. Beecher Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael A. Bradley Independent Director
Paul J. Tufano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERADYNE, INC.-22.02%6 087
KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION-12.66%14 209
ADVANTEST CORP-3.57%3 695
LASERTEC CORPORATION6.91%1 329
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 277
LEENO INDUSTRIAL INC--.--%890
