Teradyne Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
01/23/2019 | 05:07pm EST
Revenue of $520 million in Q4’18, organic growth of 5% from Q4’17
Record full year memory and analog test shipments
Record 60% quarterly and 58% full year gross margin
Expect to repurchase $500 million in shares in 2019
Quarterly dividend of $0.09 declared
Q4'18
Q4'17
Q3'18
FY 2018
FY 2017
Revenue (mil)
$520
$479
$567
$2,101
$2,137
GAAP EPS
$0.79
($0.54)
$0.63
$2.35
$1.28
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.63
$0.46
$0.71
$2.37
$2.34
NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $520 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 of which $342 million was in Semiconductor Test, $84 million in Industrial Automation (IA), $54 million in System Test and $40 million in Wireless Test. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $143.8 million or $0.79 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the fourth quarter was $113.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, which excluded restructuring and other charges, acquired intangible asset amortization, pension actuarial gains, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete income tax adjustments, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.
“We finished 2018 with strong fourth quarter sales above the high end of our guidance driven by upside demand in our Semiconductor and Wireless test businesses,” said CEO and President Mark Jagiela. “For the full year, our Semiconductor Test group delivered record memory and analog revenues, which lessened the impact of lower mobility test shipments. Gross margin for the year was at a record level due mainly to continued Universal Robots manufacturing cost reductions and a favorable product mix overall. In IA, Universal Robots’ full year growth of 38%, while strong, was below our target due mainly to slowing demand in China and the automotive sector. MiR sales for the year more than doubled on a pro-forma basis.”
As part of the $1.5 billion authorization established in January 2018, Teradyne purchased $823 million of its common shares in 2018 and expects to repurchase $500 million of its common shares in 2019.
Teradyne’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2019.
Guidance for the first quarter of 2019 is revenue of $460 million to $490 million, with GAAP net income of $0.31 to $0.39 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.39 to $0.47 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.
Non-GAAP Results In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, fair value inventory step-up related to Mobile Industrial Robots, and restructuring and other, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes fair value inventory step-up related to Mobile Industrial Robots. GAAP requires that this item be included in determining gross margin. Non-GAAP gross margin dollar amount and percentage are non-GAAP performance measures that management believes provide useful supplemental information for management and the investor. Management uses non-GAAP gross margin as a performance measure for Teradyne’s current core business and future outlook and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical gross margin results and the gross margin results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investors” and then selecting the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.
About Teradyne Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronic systems, which serve consumer, communications, industrial and government customers. Our Industrial Automation products include collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots and sensing and simulation software, used by global manufacturing and industrial customers to improve quality and increase manufacturing efficiency. In 2018, Teradyne had revenue of $2.1 billion and currently employs approximately 4,900 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.
Safe Harbor Statement This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, use of proceeds and potential dilution from the senior convertible notes offering, potential borrowings under a senior secured credit facility, and the impact of the U.S. tax reform, export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, availability of, or borrowing under, the credit facility, or the impact of the U.S. tax reform, export and tariff laws. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. Important factors that could cause actual results, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes or borrowings under the credit facility to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend, the repurchase of common stock or borrowing under the credit facility is not in the company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” section of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.
TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017 (1)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017 (1)
Net revenues
$
519,558
$
566,848
$
479,415
$
2,100,802
$
2,136,606
Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (2)
210,022
233,155
208,485
880,408
915,153
Gross profit
309,536
333,693
270,930
1,220,394
1,221,453
Operating expenses:
Selling and administrative
100,552
100,199
87,880
390,669
348,913
Engineering and development
74,706
77,049
72,070
301,505
307,305
Acquired intangible assets amortization
10,559
11,142
7,384
39,191
30,530
Restructuring and other (3)
11,446
1,710
8,970
15,232
9,362
Operating expenses
197,263
190,100
176,304
746,597
696,110
Income from operations
112,273
143,593
94,626
473,797
525,343
Interest and other expense (income) (4)
1,144
2,749
(3,458
)
5,996
931
Income before income taxes
111,129
140,844
98,084
467,801
524,412
Income tax (benefit) provision (5)
(32,662
)
20,863
204,007
16,022
266,720
Net income (loss)
$
143,791
$
119,981
$
(105,923
)
$
451,779
$
257,692
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.80
$
0.65
$
(0.54
)
$
2.41
$
1.30
Diluted
$
0.79
$
0.63
$
(0.54
)
$
2.35
$
1.28
Weighted average common shares - basic
178,958
185,744
196,010
187,672
198,069
Weighted average common shares - diluted (6)
181,520
190,505
196,010
192,605
201,641
Cash dividend declared per common share
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.07
$
0.36
$
0.28
(1
)
Certain prior period amounts were reclassified to conform with the first quarter 2018 adoption of new accounting guidance for the presentation of pension and post retirement costs.
(2
)
Cost of revenues includes:
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
$
1,720
$
3,347
$
1,690
$
11,242
$
8,844
Sale of previously written down inventory
(1,501
)
(1,013
)
(1,048
)
(6,679
)
(7,451
)
$
219
$
2,334
$
642
$
4,563
$
1,393
(3
)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
$
10,223
$
(768
)
$
5,973
$
987
$
7,820
Employee severance
768
1,667
1,801
8,714
3,754
Acquisition related expenses and compensation
455
811
-
4,584
-
Impairment of fixed assets
-
-
1,124
-
1,124
Other
-
-
72
947
973
Property insurance recovery, net
-
-
-
-
(4,309
)
$
11,446
$
1,710
$
8,970
$
15,232
$
9,362
(4
)
Interest and other (income) expense, includes:
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Non-cash convertible debt interest
$
3,327
$
3,286
$
3,166
$
13,064
$
12,431
Pension actuarial (gain) loss
(3,512
)
267
(3,786
)
(3,316
)
(6,624
)
$
(185
)
$
3,553
$
(620
)
$
9,748
$
5,807
(5
)
For the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 income tax (benefit) provision includes a $52 million tax benefit related to the finalization of our U.S. toll tax liability. For the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, income tax provision included an expense of $186 million related to the estimated impact of the U.S. Tax Reform Act.
(6
)
Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, 0.9 million, 3.0 million and 3.3 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, 2.7 million and 1.3 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, diluted shares also included 0.5 million shares and 0.1 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
926,752
$
429,843
Marketable securities
190,096
1,347,979
Accounts receivable, net
291,267
272,783
Inventories, net
153,541
107,525
Prepayments and other current assets
170,817
112,151
Total current assets
1,732,473
2,270,281
Property, plant and equipment, net
279,821
268,447
Marketable securities
87,731
125,926
Deferred tax assets
70,858
84,026
Other assets
11,508
12,275
Retirement plans assets
16,883
17,491
Acquired intangible assets, net
125,482
79,088
Goodwill
381,850
252,011
Total assets
$
2,706,606
$
3,109,545
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
100,688
$
86,393
Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings
148,566
141,694
Deferred revenue and customer advances
78,427
83,614
Other accrued liabilities
78,272
59,083
Contingent consideration
34,865
24,497
Income taxes payable
36,185
59,055
Total current liabilities
477,003
454,336
Retirement plans liabilities
117,456
119,776
Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances
32,033
30,127
Deferred tax liabilities
20,662
6,720
Long-term other accrued liabilities
37,548
10,273
Long-term contingent consideration
35,678
20,605
Long-term income taxes payable
83,891
148,075
Long-term debt
379,981
365,987
Total liabilities
1,184,252
1,155,899
Shareholders' equity
1,522,354
1,953,646
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,706,606
$
3,109,545
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
143,791
$
(105,923
)
$
451,779
$
257,692
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
17,485
16,879
67,415
66,122
Amortization
12,900
9,640
45,809
41,953
Stock-based compensation
8,250
8,477
33,577
34,097
Deferred taxes
3,898
37,784
28,340
37,105
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
1,720
1,690
11,242
8,844
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
10,223
5,973
987
7,820
Losses (gains) on investments
3,914
(953
)
3,494
(878
)
Retirement plan actuarial gains
(3,512
)
(3,786
)
(3,316
)
(6,624
)
Property insurance recovery, net
-
-
-
(4,309
)
Other
144
891
1,083
1,585
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:
Accounts receivable
59,869
(4,961
)
(17,938
)
(80,584
)
Inventories
4,619
21,190
(29,498
)
44,960
Prepayments and other assets
(29,683
)
(5,108
)
(58,402
)
2,254
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,431
)
38,276
13,693
43,574
Deferred revenue and customer advances
3,556
(29,551
)
13,379
4,984
Retirement plans contributions
(1,090
)
(1,040
)
(4,334
)
(5,902
)
Income taxes
(47,277
)
157,994
(80,429
)
173,802
Net cash provided by operating activities
186,376
147,472
476,881
626,495
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(26,110
)
(32,128
)
(114,379
)
(105,375
)
Proceeds from government subsidy for property, plant and equipment
-
-
7,920
-
Purchases of marketable securities
(109,223
)
(355,394
)
(918,744
)
(1,391,917
)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
2,958
84,577
846,122
527,746
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
336,339
228,426
1,270,439
701,681
Proceeds from property insurance
-
-
-
5,064
Proceeds from life insurance
-
-
1,126
-
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
-
(169,474
)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
203,964
(74,519
)
923,010
(262,801
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans
14
31
20,973
24,493
Repurchase of common stock
(261,215
)
(48,482
)
(823,478
)
(200,304
)
Dividend payments
(16,002
)
(13,717
)
(67,322
)
(55,447
)
Payment related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards
(182
)
(297
)
(20,023
)
(12,881
)
Payment of contingent consideration
-
-
(13,571
)
(1,050
)
Net cash used for financing activities
(277,385
)
(62,465
)
(903,421
)
(245,189
)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(222
)
678
439
3,454
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
112,733
11,166
496,909
121,959
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
814,019
418,677
429,843
307,884
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
926,752
$
429,843
$
926,752
$
429,843
GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
% of Net Revenues
September 30, 2018
% of Net Revenues
December 31, 2017 (1)
% of Net Revenues
Net revenues
$
519.6
$
566.8
$
479.4
Gross profit GAAP and non-GAAP
$
309.5
59.6
%
$
333.7
58.9
%
$
270.9
56.5
%
Income from operations - GAAP
$
112.3
21.6
%
$
143.6
25.3
%
$
94.6
19.7
%
Acquired intangible assets amortization
10.6
2.0
%
11.1
2.0
%
7.4
1.5
%
Restructuring and other (2)
11.4
2.2
%
1.7
0.3
%
9.0
1.9
%
Income from operations - non-GAAP
$
134.3
25.8
%
$
156.4
27.6
%
$
111.0
23.2
%
Net Income per Common Share
Net Income per Common Share
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share
December 31, 2018
% of Net Revenues
Basic
Diluted
September 30, 2018
% of Net Revenues
Basic
Diluted
December 31, 2017
% of Net Revenues
Basic
Diluted
Net income (loss) – GAAP
$
143.8
27.7
%
$
0.80
$
0.79
$
120.0
21.2
%
$
0.65
$
0.63
$
(105.9
)
-22.1
%
$
(0.54
)
$
(0.54
)
Acquired intangible assets amortization
10.6
2.0
%
0.06
0.06
11.1
2.0
%
0.06
0.06
7.4
1.5
%
0.04
0.04
Interest and other (3)
3.3
0.6
%
0.02
0.02
3.3
0.6
%
0.02
0.02
3.2
0.7
%
0.02
0.02
Restructuring and other (2)
11.4
2.2
%
0.06
0.06
1.7
0.3
%
0.01
0.01
9.0
1.9
%
0.05
0.05
Pension mark-to-market adjustment (3)
(3.5
)
-0.7
%
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
0.3
0.1
%
0.00
0.00
(3.8
)
-0.8
%
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Exclude discrete tax adjustments (4)
(52.9
)
-10.2
%
(0.30
)
(0.29
)
0.3
0.1
%
0.00
0.00
184.4
38.5
%
0.94
0.94
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
0.3
0.1
%
0.00
0.00
(3.4
)
-0.6
%
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(2.9
)
-0.6
%
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Convertible share adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
-
-
-
-
Net income - non-GAAP
$
113.0
21.7
%
$
0.63
$
0.63
$
133.3
23.5
%
$
0.72
$
0.71
$
91.4
19.1
%
$
0.47
$
0.46
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic
179.0
185.7
196.0
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
181.5
190.5
196.0
Include dilutive shares
-
-
3.0
Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction
(0.9
)
(3.1
)
-
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
180.6
187.4
199.0
(1
)
Certain prior period amounts were reclassified to conform with the first quarter 2018 adoption of new accounting guidance for the presentation of pension and post retirement costs.
(2
)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
$
10.2
$
(0.8
)
$
6.0
Employee severance
0.8
1.7
1.8
Acquisition related expenses and compensation
0.5
0.8
-
Impairment of fixed assets
-
-
1.1
Other
-
-
0.1
$
11.4
$
1.7
$
9.0
(3
)
For the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, adjustment to exclude non-cash convertible debt interest expense and adjustment to exclude actuarial (gains)losses recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
(4
)
For the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, adjustment to treat the $52 million tax benefit related to the finalization of our U.S. toll tax liability as a discrete item. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, adjustment to treat the $186 million expense related to the estimated impact of the U.S. Tax Reform Act, as a discrete item.
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
% of Net Revenues
December 31, 2017 (1)
% of Net Revenues
Net Revenues
$
2,100.8
$
2,136.6
Gross profit GAAP
$
1,220.4
58.1
%
$
1,221.5
57.2
%
Inventory step-up
0.4
0.0
%
-
-
Gross profit non-GAAP
$
1,220.8
58.1
%
$
1,221.5
57.2
%
Income from operations - GAAP
$
473.8
22.6
%
$
525.3
24.6
%
Acquired intangible assets amortization
39.2
1.9
%
30.5
1.4
%
Restructuring and other (2)
15.2
0.7
%
9.4
0.4
%
Inventory step-up
0.4
0.0
%
-
-
Income from operations - non-GAAP
$
528.6
25.2
%
$
565.2
26.5
%
Net Income per Common Share
Net Income per Common Share
December 31, 2018
% of Net Revenues
Basic
Diluted
December 31, 2017
% of Net Revenues
Basic
Diluted
Net income - GAAP
$
451.8
21.5
%
$
2.41
$
2.35
$
257.7
12.1
%
$
1.30
$
1.28
Acquired intangible assets amortization
39.2
1.9
%
0.21
0.20
30.5
1.4
%
0.15
0.15
Interest and other (3)
13.1
0.6
%
0.07
0.07
12.4
0.6
%
0.06
0.06
Restructuring and other (2)
15.2
0.7
%
0.08
0.08
9.4
0.4
%
0.05
0.05
Inventory step-up
0.4
0.0
%
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
-
Pension mark-to-market adjustment (3)
(3.3
)
-0.2
%
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(6.3
)
-0.3
%
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
Exclude discrete tax adjustments (4)
(59.4
)
-2.8
%
(0.32
)
(0.31
)
178.3
8.3
%
0.90
0.88
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
(8.4
)
-0.4
%
(0.04
)
(0.04
)
(12.8
)
-0.6
%
(0.06
)
(0.06
)
Convertible share adjustment
-
-
-
0.04
-
-
-
0.01
Net income - non-GAAP
$
448.6
21.4
%
$
2.39
$
2.37
$
469.2
22.0
%
$
2.37
$
2.34
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic
187.7
198.1
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
192.6
201.6
Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note
(3.2
)
(1.3
)
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
189.4
200.3
(1
)
Certain prior period amounts were reclassified to conform with the first quarter 2018 adoption of new accounting guidance for the presentation of pension and post retirement costs.
(2
)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Employee severance
$
8.7
$
3.8
Acquisition related expenses and compensation
4.6
-
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
1.0
7.8
Other
0.9
1.0
-
Impairment of fixed assets
-
1.1
Property insurance recovery, net
-
(4.3
)
$
15.2
$
9.4
(3
)
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, interest and other included non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
(4
)
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, adjustment to treat the $52 million tax benefit related to the finalization of our U.S. toll tax liability as a discrete item. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, adjustment to treat the $186 million expense related to the estimated impact of the U.S. Tax Reform Act, as a discrete item.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of First Quarter 2019 guidance:
GAAP and non-GAAP first quarter revenue guidance:
$460 million
to
$490 million
GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.31
$
0.39
Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization
0.06
0.06
Exclude non-cash convertible debt interest
0.02
0.02
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Convertible share adjustment
0.01
0.01
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.39
$
0.47
