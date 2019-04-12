Teradyne to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results

NORTH READING, Mass., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will release financial results for the first quarter 2019 on Tuesday, April 23 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.



A conference call to discuss the first quarter 2019 results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at – teradyne.com/investors .

