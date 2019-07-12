Log in
TERADYNE, INC.

TERADYNE, INC.

(TER)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/12 10:46:27 am
45.655 USD   +0.85%
10:29aTeradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
05/28TERADYNE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/22TERADYNE : Extends Memory Test Capabilities with New Magnum VU Test System
AQ
News 
Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/12/2019 | 10:29am EDT

NORTH READING, Mass., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will release financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Tuesday, July 23 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 24.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at – teradyne.com/investors.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2018, Teradyne had revenue of $2.1 billion and today employs 5,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:

Andrew Blanchard
Investor Relations
Tel.: 978.370.2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
