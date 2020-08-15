UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus R&D

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Emirati APEX National
Investment company signed a "strategic commercial agreement"
with Israel's Tera Group to cooperate on research and
development related to COVID-19, including a testing device, the
UAE's state news agency WAM said late on Saturday.
The deal "is considered the first business to inaugurate
trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati
and Israeli business sectors, for the benefit of serving
humanity by strengthening research and studies on the Novel
Coronavirus," WAM quoted APEX's chairman Khalifa Yousef Khoury
as saying.
The agreement was signed at a press conference in Abu Dhabi,
coming soon after Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on
Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic
relations between the two states.
