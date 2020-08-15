Log in
TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(TERA)
UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus R&D

08/15/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Emirati APEX National Investment company signed a "strategic commercial agreement" with Israel's Tera Group to cooperate on research and development related to COVID-19, including a testing device, the UAE's state news agency WAM said late on Saturday.

The deal "is considered the first business to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati and Israeli business sectors, for the benefit of serving humanity by strengthening research and studies on the Novel Coronavirus," WAM quoted APEX's chairman Khalifa Yousef Khoury as saying.

The agreement was signed at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, coming soon after Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.00% 4.3486 Delayed Quote.5.42%
TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION 33.33% 0.0004 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Managers
NameTitle
Herman M. Frietsch Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION0.00%0
APPLE INC.56.66%1 965 210
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.94%326 806
XIAOMI CORPORATION42.30%47 675
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD47.46%22 059
FITBIT, INC.-3.50%1 710
