Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  TeraForce Technology Corporation    TERA

TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(TERA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus R&D

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 11:12pm EDT

The Emirati APEX National Investment company signed a "strategic commercial agreement" with Israel's Tera Group to cooperate on research and development related to COVID-19, including a testing device, the UAE's state news agency WAM said late on Saturday.

The deal "is considered the first business to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati and Israeli business sectors, for the benefit of serving humanity by strengthening research and studies on the novel Coronavirus," WAM quoted APEX's chairman Khalifa Yousef Khoury as saying.

The agreement was signed at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, coming soon after Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states.

"The United Arab Emirates and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus," the two countries said on Thursday in a joint statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker the deal, under which Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank.

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications and other issues, the joint statement said.

"TeraGroup's BioSafety testing is conducted in selected countries around the world, including the Emirates Field Hospital in Abu Dhabi, with plans to expand the testing to cover the entire UAE," WAM said.

In June, the UAE had said two private companies from the United Arab Emirates and two Israeli companies would work together on medical projects, including ones to combat the new coronavirus.

Two state-owned Israeli defense contractors in July announced partnerships with Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 to develop technologies to help fight the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.00% 4.3486 Delayed Quote.5.42%
TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION 33.33% 0.0004 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPO
08/15UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus R..
RE
08/15UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus R..
RE
08/15UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus R..
RE
More news
Chart TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TeraForce Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Herman M. Frietsch Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION0.00%0
APPLE INC.56.66%1 965 210
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.94%326 806
XIAOMI CORPORATION42.30%47 675
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD47.46%22 059
FITBIT, INC.-3.50%1 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group