Robbins Arroyo LLP : Announces Terex Corporation (TEX) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) may face damages
caused by a pending securities class action lawsuit. Terex manufactures
and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing
machinery worldwide.
Investors filed a class action complaint against Terex for alleged
violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the
complaint, Terex used improper accounting practices and falsely touted
the company's business prospects in order to disguise dramatically
declining demand for its products. Specifically, Terex prematurely
recognized revenue in connection with product sales by moving its
products to off-site locations and reporting them as sold, even though
they were not being sent to customers. Terex's attempts to boost sales,
meet market expectations, and maintain unrealistic financial projections
were in vain, as the company eventually admitted a significant net loss
and massive goodwill impairment charges. On March 31, 2018, U.S.
District Judge Robert N. Chatigny denied in part defendants' motion to
dismiss plaintiff's complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed.
