Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Terex Corporation    TEX

TEREX CORPORATION (TEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Robbins Arroyo LLP : Announces Terex Corporation (TEX) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 10:10pm CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) may face damages caused by a pending securities class action lawsuit. Terex manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide.

Investors filed a class action complaint against Terex for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, Terex used improper accounting practices and falsely touted the company's business prospects in order to disguise dramatically declining demand for its products. Specifically, Terex prematurely recognized revenue in connection with product sales by moving its products to off-site locations and reporting them as sold, even though they were not being sent to customers. Terex's attempts to boost sales, meet market expectations, and maintain unrealistic financial projections were in vain, as the company eventually admitted a significant net loss and massive goodwill impairment charges. On March 31, 2018, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny denied in part defendants' motion to dismiss plaintiff's complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/terex-corporation-sep-2018/

Terex Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEREX CORPORATION
10:10pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Announces Terex Corporation (TEX) Securities Class Action S..
BU
09/21TEREX : Discussion About Trade Draws More Than 150 at 'I Make America' Town Hall
AQ
09/12ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Announces Terex Corporation (TEX) Securities Class Action S..
BU
09/08TEREX : Chooses Syncron for Global Service Parts Pricing Solution
AQ
08/27TEREX : Board Elects John L. Garrison as Chairman
AQ
08/23TEREX : Million-dollar Gift Demonstrates Strong Belief in #Bonas School of Healt..
AQ
08/21TEREX CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18TEREX : CEO John Garrison Elected Chairman
AQ
08/16TEREX : Board Elects John L. Garrison as Chairman
AQ
08/15TEREX : Board Elects John L. Garrison as Chairman
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Caterpillar, AGCO rated Buy at Deutsche Bank after machinery sector selloff 
08/15Terex Board elects John L. Garrison as Chairman 
08/13Eaton upgraded, AGCO downgraded at J.P. Morgan in machinery stocks review 
08/07Terex (TEX) Presents At Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Conference - Slides.. 
08/06Terex's Post-Earnings Sell-Off Doesn't Make Sense 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 150 M
EBIT 2018 361 M
Net income 2018 213 M
Debt 2018 674 M
Yield 2018 0,92%
P/E ratio 2018 14,66
P/E ratio 2019 10,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 2 994 M
Chart TEREX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEREX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,1 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Garrison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Daniel Sheehan Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Campbell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Sachs Lead Director
Paula H. J. Cholmondeley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEREX CORPORATION-15.76%2 994
KOMATSU LTD-16.46%29 845
PACCAR-1.01%24 275
KUBOTA CORP-17.65%20 470
CNH INDUSTRIAL-3.98%16 988
KION GROUP-25.59%7 439
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.