Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Terex Corporation    TEX

TEREX CORPORATION

(TEX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 03:55:40 pm
28.645 USD   -5.93%
03:00pSteve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex
GL
07:01aTerex Completes Sale of Its Demag® Mobile Cranes Business
GL
07/29TEREX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE:TEX) – Terex Corporation today announced that following the completion of the sale of Demag® Mobile Cranes to Tadano Ltd., Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, is leaving the Company effective today. 

“We are grateful to Steve for leading this transition,” said John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Terex Corporation.  “Steve kept the business on course through the transfer and helped ensure that virtually all of the affected team members had the opportunity to stay with the Demag® Mobile Cranes business after the transaction.”

The rest of the businesses within the Terex Cranes segment have successfully transitioned within the Company: Terex Utilities is now part of the Aerial Work Platforms segment; Franna Pick-and-Carry cranes in Australia are part of the Materials Processing segment; and the Tower and Rough Terrain cranes businesses in Italy are part of corporate.

Mr. Filipov worked for Terex for nearly 25 years, and in that time he positively influenced virtually every part of the business.  He started with PPM Cranes in France, served as President of Terex Cranes twice, led Developing Markets and Strategic Accounts, and was President of Material Handling and Port Solutions (MHPS). 

“I am grateful to Terex for giving me the opportunity to continually do new and exciting things,” Mr. Filipov said.  “I am looking forward to the road ahead – for myself, for my colleagues who will become part of the Tadano organization, and for everyone at Terex.  I believe Terex is well positioned for a bright future.”

Contact Information:

Terex Corporation
Brian J. Henry, Senior Vice President
Business Development & Investor Relations
(203) 222-5954
brian.henry@terex.com
https://investors.terex.com

About Terex:

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions to maximize customer return on investment. The Company reports in two business segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing. Terex delivers lifecycle solutions to a broad range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utility, quarrying and mining industries. Terex offers financial products and services to assist in the acquisition of Terex equipment through Terex Financial Services. Terex uses its website (www.terex.com) and its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TerexCorporation) to make information available to its investors and the market.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEREX CORPORATION
03:21pTEREX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
03:00pSteve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex
GL
07:01aTerex Completes Sale of Its Demag® Mobile Cranes Business
GL
07/30TEREX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
07/29TEREX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
07/29TEREX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29Terex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/18TEREX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/17Terex Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference ..
GL
06/13TEREX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 601 M
EBIT 2019 412 M
Net income 2019 199 M
Debt 2019 706 M
Yield 2019 1,45%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,43x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 2 168 M
Chart TEREX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEREX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 34,24  $
Last Close Price 30,45  $
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Garrison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Daniel Sheehan Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Campbell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Sachs Lead Director
Paula H. J. Cholmondeley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEREX CORPORATION10.45%2 168
PACCAR24.20%24 289
KOMATSU LTD6.66%21 268
KUBOTA CORP13.37%19 136
KNORR-BREMSE16.64%16 452
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV16.21%13 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group