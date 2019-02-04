Log in
TEREX CORPORATION
Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/04/2019

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share. The dividend is to be paid on March 19, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2019.

Contact Information:
Terex Corporation
Brian J. Henry, Senior Vice President
Business Development & Investor Relations
(203) 222-5954
brian.henry@terex.com
https://investors.terex.com

About Terex:
Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions to maximize customer return on investment. The Company reports in three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms, Cranes, and Materials Processing. Terex delivers lifecycle solutions to a broad range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utility, quarrying and mining industries. Terex offers financial products and services to assist in the acquisition of Terex equipment through Terex Financial Services. Terex uses its website (www.terex.com) and its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TerexCorporation) to make information available to its investors and the market.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 091 M
EBIT 2018 332 M
Net income 2018 183 M
Debt 2018 703 M
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 12,59
P/E ratio 2019 8,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 2 268 M
