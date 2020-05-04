Log in
Terex : Q1 2020 Terex Corporation Earnings Conference Call Presentation

05/04/2020 | 05:19am EDT

Q1 2020 Conference Call

May 1, 2020

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking information regarding future events or the Company's future financial performance based on the current expectations of Terex Corporation. In addition, when included in this presentation, the words "may," "expects," "should," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "projects," "estimates", "will", and the negatives thereof and analogous or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Terex, include among others: our business has been, and could be further, adversely impacted by an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19); our business is cyclical and weak general economic conditions affect the sales of our products and financial results; changes in import/export regulatory regimes and the escalation of global trade conflicts could continue to negatively impact sales of our products and our financial results; our financial results could be adversely impacted by the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union; changes affecting the availability of the London Interbank Offered Rate may have consequences on us that cannot yet reasonably be predicted; our need to comply with restrictive covenants contained in our debt agreements; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service our debt obligations and operate our business; our ability to access the capital markets to raise funds and provide liquidity; our business is sensitive to government spending; our business is highly competitive and is affected by our cost structure, pricing, product initiatives and other actions taken by competitors; our retention of key management personnel; the financial condition of suppliers and customers, and their continued access to capital; exposure from providing financing and credit support for some of our customers; we may experience losses in excess of recorded reserves; we are dependent upon third-party suppliers, making us vulnerable to supply shortages and price increases; our business is global and subject to changes in exchange rates between currencies, commodity price changes, regional economic conditions and trade restrictions; our operations are subject to a number of potential risks that arise from operating a multinational business, including compliance with changing regulatory environments, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other similar laws and political instability; a material disruption to one of our significant facilities; possible work stoppages and other labor matters; compliance with changing laws and regulations, particularly environmental and tax laws and regulations; litigation, product liability claims, and other liabilities; our ability to comply with an injunction and related obligations imposed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); disruption or breach in our information technology systems and storage of sensitive data; our ability to successfully implement our Execute to Win strategy; and other factors, risks and uncertainties that are more specifically set forth in our public filings with the SEC.

Actual events or the actual future results of Terex may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to these and other risks, uncertainties, and significant factors. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Terex expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement included in this release to reflect any changes in expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Measures: Terex from time to time refers to various non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures in this presentation. Terex believes that this information is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses without the impact of special items. See the appendix at the end of this presentation as well as the Terex first quarter 2020 earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website www.terex.com for a description and/or reconciliation of these measures.

Total amounts in tables of this presentation may not add due to rounding.

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

2

COVID-19: Terex Way Values

Global team members are social

Safety is an absolute way of life

distancing, yetworking together to

whether you work for us, supply us,

safely serve our customers by

use our equipment, or receive our

following preventive guidelines

services

TEREX TEAM MEMBERS ARE LIVING OUR VALUES

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

3

COVID-19: Purpose & Values in Action

Aerial Work Platforms

The Genie

team manufactured 4,500 protective face shields for local medical professionals

The Utilities team is using its in-house 3D printer, to produce bands for face shields

Materials Processing

Our China and Northern Ireland teams donated more than 5,000 surgical masks to support local hospitals and care workers

The MP-India team collected donations and supplied food to a community kitchen in Delhi

TEREX TEAM MEMBERS EXHIBITING CITIZENSHIP

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

4

COVID-19: Health & Safety Actions

Prevention

Communication

Leadership

Implemented on-site

Cascaded critical

• HR and Health, Safety

social distancing

information from

& Environment (HSE)

processes

governmental

teams highly

health agencies

coordinated

Remote working

Broadcasting weekly

• Facilities sharing best

Performing health

CEO communications

practices to keep team

screening and

members safe and

temperature checks

Utilizing digital

minimize operational

collaboration tools

disruption

  • Enhanced site cleaning & sanitizing measures

#1 PRIORITY IS HEALTH AND SAFETY

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

5

COVID-19: Cost Reduction Actions

Compensation

Team Members

Operations

  • Reduced CEO, senior executive and team member salaries
  • Deferred discretionary merit increases
  • Reduced ancillary team member benefits
  • Implemented hiring freeze across the company
  • Furloughs & short work weeks implemented to keep workforce in place
  • Targeted layoffs to match lower demand
  • Suspended manufacturing to respond to lower demand and comply with local government regulations
  • Limited inflow of materials to align with reduced production schedules
  • Reduced or eliminated indirect spending to align with current state

IMPLEMENTING COST SAVINGS IN EXCESS OF $100MM

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

6

COVID-19: Financial Actions

Cash

Liquidity

Capital

Preservation

Management

Structure

  • Deferring payroll tax payments in the United States
  • Reducing / deferring income and other tax payments; accelerating recovery of refunds
  • Utilizing worker assistance programs
  • Reduced
    capital expenditures
  • $945 million of liquidity available as of March 31, 2020
  • Aggressively managing working capital
  • Suspended dividend and share repurchase
  • Amended covenants provides access to revolver liquidity
  • Extended revolver maturity
  • No meaningful corporate debt maturities until 2023

ACTIONS DRIVE FINANCIAL STRENGTH

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

7

Q1 2020: Credit Amendment Highlights

2020 Apr

2021

2022

Jan

Jan

Waiver Period

Reinstatement

Period

Extension

Subject onlyto a Minimum Liquidity maintenance covenant

Subject to a springing Secured Leverage Ratio maintenance covenant

One-year extension and amendment of the existing $600MM Revolving Credit Facility

AMENDMENT PROVIDES STRONG LIQUIDITY

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

8

Q1 2020: Operating Results

USD Millions, except Earnings per Share

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2019

Reported

Reported

Adjusted

Net Sales

$

833.6

$

1,136.6

$

1,136.6

% Change vs 2019

(26.7%)

Gross Profit

136.7

237.8

238.8

% of Sales

16.4%

20.9%

21.0%

SG&A

(143.8)

(138.1)

(133.1)

% of Sales

(17.2%)

(12.2%)

(11.7%)

Income (loss) from Operations

(7.1)

99.7

105.7

Operating Margin

(0.8%)

8.8%

9.3%

Interest & Other Income

(18.4)

(24.5)

(26.9)

(Expense)

Effective Tax Rate

3.1%

23.9%

21.0%

Earnings (loss) per Share

(0.35)

0.79

0.87

EBITDA

3.4

109.8

115.8

% Net Sales

0.4%

9.7%

10.2%

Free Cash Flow

(112.9)

(256.5)

(256.5)

Note: Results shown are for Continuing Operations. See the appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP

COVID-19 Financial Impacts

Gross Profit

  • Impacted by $7.8MM due to reserves for government recoveries and manufacturing facility charges

SG&A

  • Adversely impacted by $5.1MM due to reserve on a customer financing receivable and other items

Other Income

  • Impact of $2.1MM on 3rd party investment

Effective Tax Rate

  • 13 percentage points lower from operating performance and deferred tax asset realization

SOLID START TO Q1 2020 BUT RESULTS ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

9

Q1 2020: Segment Results

Results

Drivers

Aerial Work Platforms

Materials Processing

• Global sales of $512 million

• Global sales of $316 million

down 30%

down 23%

Operating margin (1.2%)

Operating margin 7.9%

• Bookings of $498 million and

• Bookings of $262 million and

backlog of $717 million

backlog of $272 million

Aerials end-markets sharply

Markets were adversely

contracted​

affected by cautious customer

• Activity in China was reduced;

sentiment

improved in late March​

• India market impacted by tight

• Utilities end-markets softer

credit and government

shutdown

• Lower scrap prices reduced demand for material handlers

END MARKETS ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

10

2020: Updated Operational Priorities

Operational Excellence

Operational Innovation

Operational Growth

  • Continue driving Zero Harm Culture and Big 5: Safety, Quality, Delivery, Cost and Morale
  • Tighten Sales Inventory and Operations Planning (SIOP)
  • Maintain strong vendor relationships to position for eventual recovery
  • Aggressively manage working capital and overall cost structure
  • Committed to digital innovation and driving customer value
  • Continue new product development
  • Drive parts & service revenue
  • Move into Utilities facility
  • Changzhou, China facility expansion

TEREX IS WELL POSITIONED FOR A FUTURE ECONOMIC RECOVERY

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

11

Disciplined Capital Allocation

1

2

3

4

Cash Flow:Taking the necessary actions to responsibly reduce costs

and preserve cashgiven the rapidly changing environment.

Optimal Capital Structure:Strong balance sheet andample liquidity to fund our businessoperations and activities

Organic Growth:Reduced capital expenditures in 2020, but investing for

long-term growth opportunities

Restructuring Investments:Right-sized variable expenses to align production with demandand prepared to take further action

5Efficient Return of Capital:Shareholder returns of capital start when business conditions improve

AGGRESSIVELY MANAGING THE BUSINESS

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

12

Summary

Terex Way Values

Safety of all our stakeholders is our most important

operating principle

Customer Centric

Staying close to our customers and supporting them with machinery, parts and service, and other solutions

Strong Business Future

Strong future when conditions normalize for businesses to participate in recovery

Business Sustainability

Strong balance sheet and ample liquidity by taking proactive actions

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

13

Questions?

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

14

Appendix

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

15

Backlog Trend

USD Millions

Sequential

Year on Year

$

%

$

%

AWP

(35)

(5%)

(371)

(34%)

MP

(57)

(17%)

(291)

(52)%

Total

(92)

(9%)

(662)

(40)%

Backlog shown is deliverable in less than 12 months which reflects continuing operations. Total amounts may not add due to rounding.

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

16

Q1 Global Sales

Sales by Geography 2020 vs 2019

Western Europe

Actual

FX-Adj.

Asia/ Pacific

North America

Actual FX-Adj.

-37%-36%

Actual FX-Adj.

-21%-21%

E. Europe, Middle

-28%

-26%

East & Africa

Actual FX-Adj.

-25%-24%

LATAM

-24%

2019 Q1 QTD

Actual FX-Adj.

2020 Q1 QTD

-30%-26%

Western Europe

Asia / Pacific

E. Eu, ME, Africa

LATAM

North America

Results shown are for Continuing Operations

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

17

Aerial Work Platforms

USD Millions

Q1 '20

Q1 '19

Net Sales

$511.7

$727.9

% Change vs. '19

(29.7%)

Operating Profit (Loss), as reported

($5.9)

$59.6

Operating Margin %

(1.2)%

8.2%

Operating Profit (Loss), as adjusted (1)

($5.9)

$61.2

Operating Margin %

(1.2)%

8.4%

Backlog

$717

$1,088

% Change vs. '19

(34%)

1. See further in the appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

18

Materials Processing

USD Millions

Q1 '20

Q1 '19

Net Sales

$315.6

$410.5

% Change vs. '19

(23.1 %)

Operating Profit (Loss), as reported

$25.0

$59.5

Operating Margin %

7.9

%

14.5

%

Operating Profit (Loss), as adjusted (1)

$25.0

$59.5

Operating Margin %

7.9

%

14.5

%

Backlog

$272

$563

% Change vs. '19

(52 %)

(1) See further in the appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

19

Q1 2019 Adjustments

USD Millions, except Earnings per Share

Q1 2019

Restructuring

Transformation

Deal Related

Other

Tax & Interim

Q1 2019

As Reported

& Related

Period

As Adjusted

Net Sales

$1,136.6

-

-

-

-

-

$1,136.6

Gross Profit

237.8

1.0

-

-

-

-

238.8

SG&A

(138.1)

0.7

4.1

0.2

-

-

(133.1)

Income (loss) from Operations

99.7

1.7

4.1

0.2

-

-

105.7

Net Interest (Expense)

(21.3)

-

-

-

-

-

(21.3)

Other (Expense)

(3.2)

-

-

-

(2.4)

-

(5.6)

Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before Taxes

75.2

1.7

4.1

0.2

(2.4)

-

78.8

Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes

(18.0)

(0.4)

(0.7)

-

-

2.6

(16.5)

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$57.2

1.3

3.4

$0.2

(2.4)

2.6

$62.3

Earnings (loss) per Share

$0.79

$0.02

$0.05

$-

$(0.03)

$0.04

$0.87

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

20

Glossary

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, Terex refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures which management believes provides useful information to investors. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies. In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Terex believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. Management of Terex uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to establish internal budgets and targets and to evaluate the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets.

The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in millions of U.S. dollars (except per share data and percentages), and are as of or for the period ended March 31, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

As changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on our financial results, we believe excluding effects of these changes assists in assessment of our business results between periods. We calculate the translation effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes by translating current period results using rates that the comparable prior periods were translated at to isolate the foreign exchange component of the fluctuation from the operational component. Similarly, the impact of changes in our results from acquisitions and divestitures that were not included in comparable prior periods may be subtracted from the absolute change in results to allow for better comparability of results between periods.

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

21

Glossary: Free Cash Flow

USD Millions

Free Cash Flow -We calculate a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow. We define free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, plus (minus) increases (decreases) in Terex Financial Services finance receivables consisting of sales-type leases and commercial loans ("TFS Assets"), less Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our primary operations.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(88.7)

(265.4)

Increase (decrease) in TFS Assets

(4.0)

19.5

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets

(20.2)

(1)

(10.6)

Free cash flow

$

(112.9)

$

(256.5)

  1. Includes $4.5 million of proceeds from sale of capital assets within Proceeds (payments) from the disposition of discontinued operations in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

22

Glossary: Debt & Net Debt

USD Millions

Debtis calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion plus debt from liabilities held for sale. Net Debtis calculated as Debt less Cash and cash equivalents, including amounts in assets held for sale. These measures aid in the evaluation of the Company's financial condition.

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Long-term debt, less current portion

$

1,338.1

$

1,168.8

Current portion of long-term debt

7.0

6.9

Debt

1,345.1

1,175.7

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(511.3)

(535.1)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents in assets held for sale

(3.7)

(5.0)

Net Debt

$

830.1

$

635.6

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

23

Glossary: EBITDA

USD Millions

EBITDAis defined as earnings, before interest, other non-operating income (loss), income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates this by subtracting the following items from Net income (loss): (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax; and (Income) loss from discontinued operations - net of tax. Then adds the Provision for (benefit from) income taxes; Interest & Other (Income) Expense; the Depreciation and Amortization amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows less amortization of debt issuance costs that are recorded in Interest expense.

Terex believes that disclosure of EBITDA will be helpful to those reviewing its performance, as EBITDA provides information on Terex's ability to meet debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and is also an indicator of profitability.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

Net income (loss)

($24.9)

($66.6)

(Income) loss from discontinued operations - net of tax

0.2

124.4

(Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax

-

(0.6)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(24.7)

57.2

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(0.8)

18.0

Interest & Other (Income) Expense

18.4

24.5

Income (loss) from operations

(7.1)

99.7

Depreciation

10.1

9.6

Amortization

1.6

1.5

Non-Cash Interest Costs

(1.2)

(1.1)

EBITDA

3.4

109.8

Operating profit adjustments

-

6.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3.4

$

115.8

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

24

Glossary: ROIC

ROICand other Non-GAAP Measures (as calculated below) assist in showing how effectively we utilize capital invested in our operations. ROIC is determined by dividing the sum of NOPAT for each of the previous four quarters by the average of Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Terex Corporation stockholders' equity for the previous five quarters. NOPAT for each quarter is calculated by multiplying Income (loss) from operations as adjusted by one minus the annualized effective tax rate.

In the calculation of ROIC, we adjust income (loss) from operations, annualized effective tax rate, and Terex Corporation stockholders' equity to remove the effects of the impact of certain transactions in order to create a measure that is useful to understanding our operating results and the ongoing performance of our underlying business without the impact of unusual items as shown in the tables below. Cash and cash equivalents and Debt are adjusted to include amounts recorded as held for sale.

Furthermore, we believe returns on capital deployed in Terex Financial Services ("TFS") do not represent our primary operations and, therefore, TFS assets and results from operations have been excluded from the Non- GAAP Measures. Debt is calculated using amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion. We calculate ROIC using the last four quarters' adjusted NOPAT as this represents the most recent 12-month period at any given point of determination. In order for the denominator of the ROIC ratio to properly match the operational period reflected in the numerator, we include the average of five quarters' ending balance sheet amounts so that the denominator includes the average of the opening through ending balances (on a quarterly basis) thereby providing, over the same time period as the numerator, four quarters of average invested capital.

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

25

Glossary: ROIC Continued

USD Millions

See reconciliation of adjusted amounts below on the following ROIC tables. Amounts are as of and for the three months ended for the period referenced in the tables.

Mar '20

Dec '19

Sep '19

Jun '19

Mar '19

Annualized effective tax rate, as adjusted (1),(2)

19.8

%

15.6

%

15.6

%

15.6

%

Income (loss) from operations, as adjusted

$

(4.5)

$

35.3

$

86.2

$

127.9

Multiplied by: 1 minus annualized effective tax rate

80.2

%

84.4

%

84.4

%

84.4

%

NOPAT, as adjusted

$

(3.6)

$

29.8

$

72.8

$

107.9

Debt, as adjusted

$

1,345.1

$

1,175.7

$

1,175.6

$

1,351.9

$

1,477.8

Less: Cash and cash equivalents, as adjusted

(515.0)

(540.1)

(475.5)

(394.6)

(330.2)

Debt less Cash and cash equivalents, as adjusted

830.1

635.6

700.1

957.3

1,147.6

Total Terex Corporation stockholders' equity, as adjusted

746.6

886.6

804.2

775.1

666.3

Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Total Terex Corporation

$

1,576.7

$

1,522.2

$

1,504.3

$

1,732.4

$

1,813.9

stockholders' equity, as adjusted

March 31, 2020 ROIC

12.7

%

NOPAT, as adjusted (last 4 quarters)

$

206.9

Average Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Terex

Corporation stockholders' equity, as adjusted (5 quarters)

$

1,629.9

  1. The 2019 annualized effective tax rate is based on the full year 2019 actual results
  2. The 2020 annualized effective tax rate is based on management's full year 2020 projections

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

26

Glossary: ROIC Continued

USD Millions

Three months

Three months

Three months

Three months

ended 3/31/20

ended 12/31/19

ended 9/30/19

ended 6/30/19

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations:

Income (loss) from operations, as reported

$

(7.1)

$

22.9

86.4

126.0

Adjustments:

Deal Related

-

-

(0.9)

(7.0)

Restructuring & related

-

9.8

2.2

8.7

Transformation

-

3.4

2.2

4.0

Other

-

0.2

-

-

(Income) loss from TFS

2.6

(1.0)

(3.7)

(3.8)

Income (loss) from operations, as adjusted

$

(4.5)

$

35.3

$

86.2

$

127.9

As of 3/31/20

As of 12/31/19

As of 9/30/19

As of 6/30/19

As of 3/31/19

Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and cash equivalents - continuing operations

$

511.3

$

535.1

$

470.6

$

367.5

$

304.6

Cash and cash equivalents - assets held for sale

3.7

5.0

4.9

27.1

25.6

Cash and cash equivalents, as adjusted

$

515.0

$

540.1

$

475.5

$

394.6

$

330.2

Reconciliation of Debt:

Debt - continuing operations

$

1,345.1

$

1,175.7

$

1,175.6

$

1,347.7

$

1,473.4

Debt - liabilities held for sale

-

-

-

4.2

4.4

Debt, as adjusted

$

1,345.1

$

1,175.7

$

1,175.6

$

1,351.9

$

1,477.8

Reconciliation of Terex Corporation stockholders' equity:

Terex Corporation stockholders' equity as reported

$

786.2

$

932.3

$

866.3

$

860.1

$

781.8

TFS assets

(150.0)

(154.0)

(159.0)

(180.2)

(204.6)

Effects of Adjustments, net of tax:

Deal Related

75.3

75.3

75.3

75.8

83.1

Restructuring & related

24.2

24.2

15.9

12.4

2.7

Transformation

14.4

14.4

11.5

9.3

4.8

Other

2.3

2.3

1.3

1.7

(0.7)

(Income) loss from TFS

(5.8)

(7.9)

(7.1)

(4.0)

(0.8)

Terex Corporation stockholders' equity, as adjusted

$

746.6

$

886.6

$

804.2

$

775.1

$

666.3

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

27

Glossary: ROIC Continued

USD Millions

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Income (loss) from

(Provision for)

Income tax

continuing operations

benefit from

before income taxes

income taxes

rate

Reconciliation of annualized effective tax rate:

As reported

$

(25.5)

$

0.8

3.1%

Effect of Adjustments:

Tax related

-

4.2

As adjusted

$

(25.5)

$

5.0

19.8%

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Income (loss) from

(Provision for)

Income tax

continuing operations

benefit from

before income taxes

income taxes

rate

Reconciliation of annualized effective tax rate:

As reported

$

247.5

$

(37.8)

15.3%

Effect of Adjustments:

Deal Related

(7.5)

0.2

Restructuring & related

22.4

(4.7)

Transformation

13.7

(2.8)

Other

0.6

(0.1)

Tax related

-

2.0

As adjusted

$

276.7

$

(43.2)

15.6%

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

28

Glossary: Working Capital

USD Millions

Working Capitalis calculated using the Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Trade receivables (net of allowance) plus Inventories less Trade accounts payable and Customer advances. The Company views excessive working capital as an inefficient use of resources, and seeks to minimize the level of investment without adversely impacting the ongoing operations of the business. For the periods below, working capital was:

March 31,

2020

Inventories

$823.0

Trade Receivables

402.0

Less: Trade Payables

(454.9)

Less: Customer Advances

(15.7)

Total Working Capital

$754.4

Trailing Three Months Annualized Net Salesis calculated using the net sales for the quarter multiplied by four.

3 months Sales

$833.6

Number of quarters

x

4.0

Annualized Quarterly Sales

$3,334.4

WC % of Annualized Quarterly Sales

22.6

%

The ratio is calculated by dividing working capital by trailing three months annualized net sales. The Company believes this measures its resource use efficiency.

FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN

29

Disclaimer

Terex Corporation published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 09:18:09 UTC
