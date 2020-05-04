Terex : Q1 2020 Terex Corporation Earnings Conference Call Presentation 0 05/04/2020 | 05:19am EDT Send by mail :

Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking information regarding future events or the Company's future financial performance based on the current expectations of Terex Corporation. In addition, when included in this presentation, the words "may," "expects," "should," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "projects," "estimates", "will", and the negatives thereof and analogous or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Terex, include among others: our business has been, and could be further, adversely impacted by an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19); our business is cyclical and weak general economic conditions affect the sales of our products and financial results; changes in import/export regulatory regimes and the escalation of global trade conflicts could continue to negatively impact sales of our products and our financial results; our financial results could be adversely impacted by the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union; changes affecting the availability of the London Interbank Offered Rate may have consequences on us that cannot yet reasonably be predicted; our need to comply with restrictive covenants contained in our debt agreements; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service our debt obligations and operate our business; our ability to access the capital markets to raise funds and provide liquidity; our business is sensitive to government spending; our business is highly competitive and is affected by our cost structure, pricing, product initiatives and other actions taken by competitors; our retention of key management personnel; the financial condition of suppliers and customers, and their continued access to capital; exposure from providing financing and credit support for some of our customers; we may experience losses in excess of recorded reserves; we are dependent upon third-party suppliers, making us vulnerable to supply shortages and price increases; our business is global and subject to changes in exchange rates between currencies, commodity price changes, regional economic conditions and trade restrictions; our operations are subject to a number of potential risks that arise from operating a multinational business, including compliance with changing regulatory environments, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other similar laws and political instability; a material disruption to one of our significant facilities; possible work stoppages and other labor matters; compliance with changing laws and regulations, particularly environmental and tax laws and regulations; litigation, product liability claims, and other liabilities; our ability to comply with an injunction and related obligations imposed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); disruption or breach in our information technology systems and storage of sensitive data; our ability to successfully implement our Execute to Win strategy; and other factors, risks and uncertainties that are more specifically set forth in our public filings with the SEC. Actual events or the actual future results of Terex may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to these and other risks, uncertainties, and significant factors. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Terex expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement included in this release to reflect any changes in expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Non-GAAP Measures: Terex from time to time refers to various non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures in this presentation. Terex believes that this information is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses without the impact of special items. See the appendix at the end of this presentation as well as the Terex first quarter 2020 earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website www.terex.com for a description and/or reconciliation of these measures. Total amounts in tables of this presentation may not add due to rounding. FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 2 COVID-19: Terex Way Values Global team members are social Safety is an absolute way of life distancing, yetworking together to whether you work for us, supply us, safely serve our customers by use our equipment, or receive our following preventive guidelines services TEREX TEAM MEMBERS ARE LIVING OUR VALUES FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 3 COVID-19: Purpose & Values in Action Aerial Work Platforms The Genie team manufactured 4,500 protective face shields for local medical professionals The Utilities team is using its in-house 3D printer, to produce bands for face shields Materials Processing Our China and Northern Ireland teams donated more than 5,000 surgical masks to support local hospitals and care workers The MP-India team collected donations and supplied food to a community kitchen in Delhi TEREX TEAM MEMBERS EXHIBITING CITIZENSHIP FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 4 COVID-19: Health & Safety Actions Prevention Communication Leadership • Implemented on-site • Cascaded critical • HR and Health, Safety social distancing information from & Environment (HSE) processes governmental teams highly health agencies coordinated • Remote working • Broadcasting weekly • Facilities sharing best • Performing health CEO communications practices to keep team screening and members safe and temperature checks • Utilizing digital minimize operational collaboration tools disruption Enhanced site cleaning & sanitizing measures #1 PRIORITY IS HEALTH AND SAFETY FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 5 COVID-19: Cost Reduction Actions Compensation Team Members Operations Reduced CEO, senior executive and team member salaries

Deferred discretionary merit increases

Reduced ancillary team member benefits Implemented hiring freeze across the company

Furloughs & short work weeks implemented to keep workforce in place

Targeted layoffs to match lower demand Suspended manufacturing to respond to lower demand and comply with local government regulations

Limited inflow of materials to align with reduced production schedules

Reduced or eliminated indirect spending to align with current state IMPLEMENTING COST SAVINGS IN EXCESS OF $100MM FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 6 COVID-19: Financial Actions Cash Liquidity Capital Preservation Management Structure Deferring payroll tax payments in the United States

Reducing / deferring income and other tax payments; accelerating recovery of refunds

Utilizing worker assistance programs

Reduced

capital expenditures $945 million of liquidity available as of March 31, 2020

Aggressively managing working capital

Suspended dividend and share repurchase Amended covenants provides access to revolver liquidity

Extended revolver maturity

No meaningful corporate debt maturities until 2023 ACTIONS DRIVE FINANCIAL STRENGTH FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 7 Q1 2020: Credit Amendment Highlights 2020 Apr 2021 2022 Jan Jan Waiver Period Reinstatement Period Extension Subject onlyto a Minimum Liquidity maintenance covenant Subject to a springing Secured Leverage Ratio maintenance covenant One-year extension and amendment of the existing $600MM Revolving Credit Facility AMENDMENT PROVIDES STRONG LIQUIDITY FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 8 Q1 2020: Operating Results USD Millions, except Earnings per Share Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2019 Reported Reported Adjusted Net Sales $ 833.6 $ 1,136.6 $ 1,136.6 % Change vs 2019 (26.7%) Gross Profit 136.7 237.8 238.8 % of Sales 16.4% 20.9% 21.0% SG&A (143.8) (138.1) (133.1) % of Sales (17.2%) (12.2%) (11.7%) Income (loss) from Operations (7.1) 99.7 105.7 Operating Margin (0.8%) 8.8% 9.3% Interest & Other Income (18.4) (24.5) (26.9) (Expense) Effective Tax Rate 3.1% 23.9% 21.0% Earnings (loss) per Share (0.35) 0.79 0.87 EBITDA 3.4 109.8 115.8 % Net Sales 0.4% 9.7% 10.2% Free Cash Flow (112.9) (256.5) (256.5) Note: Results shown are for Continuing Operations. See the appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP COVID-19 Financial Impacts Gross Profit Impacted by $7.8MM due to reserves for government recoveries and manufacturing facility charges SG&A Adversely impacted by $5.1MM due to reserve on a customer financing receivable and other items Other Income Impact of $2.1MM on 3rd party investment Effective Tax Rate 13 percentage points lower from operating performance and deferred tax asset realization SOLID START TO Q1 2020 BUT RESULTS ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 9 Q1 2020: Segment Results Results Drivers Aerial Work Platforms Materials Processing • Global sales of $512 million • Global sales of $316 million down 30% down 23% • Operating margin (1.2%) • Operating margin 7.9% • Bookings of $498 million and • Bookings of $262 million and backlog of $717 million backlog of $272 million • Aerials end-markets sharply • Markets were adversely contracted​ affected by cautious customer • Activity in China was reduced; sentiment improved in late March​ • India market impacted by tight • Utilities end-markets softer credit and government shutdown • Lower scrap prices reduced demand for material handlers END MARKETS ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 10 2020: Updated Operational Priorities Operational Excellence Operational Innovation Operational Growth Continue driving Zero Harm Culture and Big 5: Safety, Quality, Delivery, Cost and Morale

Tighten Sales Inventory and Operations Planning (SIOP)

Maintain strong vendor relationships to position for eventual recovery

Aggressively manage working capital and overall cost structure

Committed to digital innovation and driving customer value

Continue new product development

Drive parts & service revenue

Move into Utilities facility

Changzhou, China facility expansion TEREX IS WELL POSITIONED FOR A FUTURE ECONOMIC RECOVERY FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 11 Disciplined Capital Allocation 1 2 3 4 Cash Flow:Taking the necessary actions to responsibly reduce costs and preserve cashgiven the rapidly changing environment. Optimal Capital Structure:Strong balance sheet andample liquidity to fund our businessoperations and activities Organic Growth:Reduced capital expenditures in 2020, but investing for long-term growth opportunities Restructuring Investments:Right-sized variable expenses to align production with demandand prepared to take further action 5Efficient Return of Capital:Shareholder returns of capital start when business conditions improve AGGRESSIVELY MANAGING THE BUSINESS FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 12 Summary Terex Way Values Safety of all our stakeholders is our most important operating principle Customer Centric Staying close to our customers and supporting them with machinery, parts and service, and other solutions Strong Business Future Strong future when conditions normalize for businesses to participate in recovery Business Sustainability Strong balance sheet and ample liquidity by taking proactive actions FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 13 Questions? FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 14 Appendix FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 15 Backlog Trend USD Millions Sequential Year on Year $ % $ % AWP (35) (5%) (371) (34%) MP (57) (17%) (291) (52)% Total (92) (9%) (662) (40)% Backlog shown is deliverable in less than 12 months which reflects continuing operations. Total amounts may not add due to rounding. FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 16 Q1 Global Sales Sales by Geography 2020 vs 2019 Western Europe Actual FX-Adj. Asia/ Pacific North America Actual FX-Adj. -37%-36% Actual FX-Adj. -21%-21% E. Europe, Middle -28% -26% East & Africa Actual FX-Adj. -25%-24% LATAM -24% 2019 Q1 QTD Actual FX-Adj. 2020 Q1 QTD -30%-26% Western Europe Asia / Pacific E. Eu, ME, Africa LATAM North America Results shown are for Continuing Operations FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 17 Aerial Work Platforms USD Millions Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Net Sales $511.7 $727.9 % Change vs. '19 (29.7%) Operating Profit (Loss), as reported ($5.9) $59.6 Operating Margin % (1.2)% 8.2% Operating Profit (Loss), as adjusted (1) ($5.9) $61.2 Operating Margin % (1.2)% 8.4% Backlog $717 $1,088 % Change vs. '19 (34%) 1. See further in the appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 18 Materials Processing USD Millions Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Net Sales $315.6 $410.5 % Change vs. '19 (23.1 %) Operating Profit (Loss), as reported $25.0 $59.5 Operating Margin % 7.9 % 14.5 % Operating Profit (Loss), as adjusted (1) $25.0 $59.5 Operating Margin % 7.9 % 14.5 % Backlog $272 $563 % Change vs. '19 (52 %) (1) See further in the appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 19 Q1 2019 Adjustments USD Millions, except Earnings per Share Q1 2019 Restructuring Transformation Deal Related Other Tax & Interim Q1 2019 As Reported & Related Period As Adjusted Net Sales $1,136.6 - - - - - $1,136.6 Gross Profit 237.8 1.0 - - - - 238.8 SG&A (138.1) 0.7 4.1 0.2 - - (133.1) Income (loss) from Operations 99.7 1.7 4.1 0.2 - - 105.7 Net Interest (Expense) (21.3) - - - - - (21.3) Other (Expense) (3.2) - - - (2.4) - (5.6) Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before Taxes 75.2 1.7 4.1 0.2 (2.4) - 78.8 Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes (18.0) (0.4) (0.7) - - 2.6 (16.5) Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $57.2 1.3 3.4 $0.2 (2.4) 2.6 $62.3 Earnings (loss) per Share $0.79 $0.02 $0.05 $- $(0.03) $0.04 $0.87 FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 20 Glossary In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, Terex refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures which management believes provides useful information to investors. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies. In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Terex believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. Management of Terex uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to establish internal budgets and targets and to evaluate the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in millions of U.S. dollars (except per share data and percentages), and are as of or for the period ended March 31, 2020, unless otherwise indicated. As changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on our financial results, we believe excluding effects of these changes assists in assessment of our business results between periods. We calculate the translation effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes by translating current period results using rates that the comparable prior periods were translated at to isolate the foreign exchange component of the fluctuation from the operational component. Similarly, the impact of changes in our results from acquisitions and divestitures that were not included in comparable prior periods may be subtracted from the absolute change in results to allow for better comparability of results between periods. FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 21 Glossary: Free Cash Flow USD Millions Free Cash Flow -We calculate a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow. We define free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, plus (minus) increases (decreases) in Terex Financial Services finance receivables consisting of sales-type leases and commercial loans ("TFS Assets"), less Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our primary operations. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (88.7) (265.4) Increase (decrease) in TFS Assets (4.0) 19.5 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets (20.2) (1) (10.6) Free cash flow $ (112.9) $ (256.5) Includes $4.5 million of proceeds from sale of capital assets within Proceeds (payments) from the disposition of discontinued operations in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 22 Glossary: Debt & Net Debt USD Millions Debtis calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion plus debt from liabilities held for sale. Net Debtis calculated as Debt less Cash and cash equivalents, including amounts in assets held for sale. These measures aid in the evaluation of the Company's financial condition. March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Long-term debt, less current portion $ 1,338.1 $ 1,168.8 Current portion of long-term debt 7.0 6.9 Debt 1,345.1 1,175.7 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (511.3) (535.1) Less: Cash and cash equivalents in assets held for sale (3.7) (5.0) Net Debt $ 830.1 $ 635.6 FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 23 Glossary: EBITDA USD Millions EBITDAis defined as earnings, before interest, other non-operating income (loss), income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates this by subtracting the following items from Net income (loss): (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax; and (Income) loss from discontinued operations - net of tax. Then adds the Provision for (benefit from) income taxes; Interest & Other (Income) Expense; the Depreciation and Amortization amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows less amortization of debt issuance costs that are recorded in Interest expense. Terex believes that disclosure of EBITDA will be helpful to those reviewing its performance, as EBITDA provides information on Terex's ability to meet debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and is also an indicator of profitability. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) ($24.9) ($66.6) (Income) loss from discontinued operations - net of tax 0.2 124.4 (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax - (0.6) Income (loss) from continuing operations (24.7) 57.2 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (0.8) 18.0 Interest & Other (Income) Expense 18.4 24.5 Income (loss) from operations (7.1) 99.7 Depreciation 10.1 9.6 Amortization 1.6 1.5 Non-Cash Interest Costs (1.2) (1.1) EBITDA 3.4 109.8 Operating profit adjustments - 6.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.4 $ 115.8 FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 24 Glossary: ROIC ROICand other Non-GAAP Measures (as calculated below) assist in showing how effectively we utilize capital invested in our operations. ROIC is determined by dividing the sum of NOPAT for each of the previous four quarters by the average of Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Terex Corporation stockholders' equity for the previous five quarters. NOPAT for each quarter is calculated by multiplying Income (loss) from operations as adjusted by one minus the annualized effective tax rate. In the calculation of ROIC, we adjust income (loss) from operations, annualized effective tax rate, and Terex Corporation stockholders' equity to remove the effects of the impact of certain transactions in order to create a measure that is useful to understanding our operating results and the ongoing performance of our underlying business without the impact of unusual items as shown in the tables below. Cash and cash equivalents and Debt are adjusted to include amounts recorded as held for sale. Furthermore, we believe returns on capital deployed in Terex Financial Services ("TFS") do not represent our primary operations and, therefore, TFS assets and results from operations have been excluded from the Non- GAAP Measures. Debt is calculated using amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion. We calculate ROIC using the last four quarters' adjusted NOPAT as this represents the most recent 12-month period at any given point of determination. In order for the denominator of the ROIC ratio to properly match the operational period reflected in the numerator, we include the average of five quarters' ending balance sheet amounts so that the denominator includes the average of the opening through ending balances (on a quarterly basis) thereby providing, over the same time period as the numerator, four quarters of average invested capital. FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 25 Glossary: ROIC Continued USD Millions See reconciliation of adjusted amounts below on the following ROIC tables. Amounts are as of and for the three months ended for the period referenced in the tables. Mar '20 Dec '19 Sep '19 Jun '19 Mar '19 Annualized effective tax rate, as adjusted (1),(2) 19.8 % 15.6 % 15.6 % 15.6 % Income (loss) from operations, as adjusted $ (4.5) $ 35.3 $ 86.2 $ 127.9 Multiplied by: 1 minus annualized effective tax rate 80.2 % 84.4 % 84.4 % 84.4 % NOPAT, as adjusted $ (3.6) $ 29.8 $ 72.8 $ 107.9 Debt, as adjusted $ 1,345.1 $ 1,175.7 $ 1,175.6 $ 1,351.9 $ 1,477.8 Less: Cash and cash equivalents, as adjusted (515.0) (540.1) (475.5) (394.6) (330.2) Debt less Cash and cash equivalents, as adjusted 830.1 635.6 700.1 957.3 1,147.6 Total Terex Corporation stockholders' equity, as adjusted 746.6 886.6 804.2 775.1 666.3 Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Total Terex Corporation $ 1,576.7 $ 1,522.2 $ 1,504.3 $ 1,732.4 $ 1,813.9 stockholders' equity, as adjusted March 31, 2020 ROIC 12.7 % NOPAT, as adjusted (last 4 quarters) $ 206.9 Average Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Terex Corporation stockholders' equity, as adjusted (5 quarters) $ 1,629.9 The 2019 annualized effective tax rate is based on the full year 2019 actual results The 2020 annualized effective tax rate is based on management's full year 2020 projections FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 26 Glossary: ROIC Continued USD Millions Three months Three months Three months Three months ended 3/31/20 ended 12/31/19 ended 9/30/19 ended 6/30/19 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: Income (loss) from operations, as reported $ (7.1) $ 22.9 86.4 126.0 Adjustments: Deal Related - - (0.9) (7.0) Restructuring & related - 9.8 2.2 8.7 Transformation - 3.4 2.2 4.0 Other - 0.2 - - (Income) loss from TFS 2.6 (1.0) (3.7) (3.8) Income (loss) from operations, as adjusted $ (4.5) $ 35.3 $ 86.2 $ 127.9 As of 3/31/20 As of 12/31/19 As of 9/30/19 As of 6/30/19 As of 3/31/19 Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents - continuing operations $ 511.3 $ 535.1 $ 470.6 $ 367.5 $ 304.6 Cash and cash equivalents - assets held for sale 3.7 5.0 4.9 27.1 25.6 Cash and cash equivalents, as adjusted $ 515.0 $ 540.1 $ 475.5 $ 394.6 $ 330.2 Reconciliation of Debt: Debt - continuing operations $ 1,345.1 $ 1,175.7 $ 1,175.6 $ 1,347.7 $ 1,473.4 Debt - liabilities held for sale - - - 4.2 4.4 Debt, as adjusted $ 1,345.1 $ 1,175.7 $ 1,175.6 $ 1,351.9 $ 1,477.8 Reconciliation of Terex Corporation stockholders' equity: Terex Corporation stockholders' equity as reported $ 786.2 $ 932.3 $ 866.3 $ 860.1 $ 781.8 TFS assets (150.0) (154.0) (159.0) (180.2) (204.6) Effects of Adjustments, net of tax: Deal Related 75.3 75.3 75.3 75.8 83.1 Restructuring & related 24.2 24.2 15.9 12.4 2.7 Transformation 14.4 14.4 11.5 9.3 4.8 Other 2.3 2.3 1.3 1.7 (0.7) (Income) loss from TFS (5.8) (7.9) (7.1) (4.0) (0.8) Terex Corporation stockholders' equity, as adjusted $ 746.6 $ 886.6 $ 804.2 $ 775.1 $ 666.3 FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 27 Glossary: ROIC Continued USD Millions Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Income (loss) from (Provision for) Income tax continuing operations benefit from before income taxes income taxes rate Reconciliation of annualized effective tax rate: As reported $ (25.5) $ 0.8 3.1% Effect of Adjustments: Tax related - 4.2 As adjusted $ (25.5) $ 5.0 19.8% Year Ended December 31, 2019 Income (loss) from (Provision for) Income tax continuing operations benefit from before income taxes income taxes rate Reconciliation of annualized effective tax rate: As reported $ 247.5 $ (37.8) 15.3% Effect of Adjustments: Deal Related (7.5) 0.2 Restructuring & related 22.4 (4.7) Transformation 13.7 (2.8) Other 0.6 (0.1) Tax related - 2.0 As adjusted $ 276.7 $ (43.2) 15.6% FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 28 Glossary: Working Capital USD Millions Working Capitalis calculated using the Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Trade receivables (net of allowance) plus Inventories less Trade accounts payable and Customer advances. Working Capitalis calculated using the Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Trade receivables (net of allowance) plus Inventories less Trade accounts payable and Customer advances. The Company views excessive working capital as an inefficient use of resources, and seeks to minimize the level of investment without adversely impacting the ongoing operations of the business. For the periods below, working capital was: March 31, 2020 Inventories $823.0 Trade Receivables 402.0 Less: Trade Payables (454.9) Less: Customer Advances (15.7) Total Working Capital $754.4 Trailing Three Months Annualized Net Salesis calculated using the net sales for the quarter multiplied by four. 3 months Sales $833.6 Number of quarters x 4.0 Annualized Quarterly Sales $3,334.4 WC % of Annualized Quarterly Sales 22.6 % The ratio is calculated by dividing working capital by trailing three months annualized net sales. The Company believes this measures its resource use efficiency. FOCUS • SIMPLIFY • EXECUTE TO WIN 29 Attachments Original document

