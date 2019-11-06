Log in
Tern PLC: Holdings in Company

11/06/2019 | 02:37am EST

Tern PLC (TERN)
Tern PLC: Holdings in Company

06-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standardform for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCAin Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Tern PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2.Reason for the notification (please markthe appropriate box or boxeswith an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:Dilution from issue of new ordinary shares

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Mr John Mahtani

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold wascrossed or reachedvi:

4/11/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified(DD/MM/YYYY):

5/11/2019

7. Total positionsof person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.18

5.18

270,019,045

Position of previous notification(if

applicable)

6.97

6.97

8. Notified detailsof the resulting situation onthe date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% ofvoting rights

Direct

(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)

1

14,000,000

5.18

SUBTOTAL 8. A

14,000,000

5.18

B1: Financial Instrumentsaccording to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

n/a

SUBTOTAL8.B1

B 2: Financial Instrumentswith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

n/a

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable boxwith an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

n/a

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

n/a

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

5/11/19


Disclaimer

Tern plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:34:04 UTC
