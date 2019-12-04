Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tern Plc    TERN   GB00BFPMV798

TERN PLC

(TERN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/03 11:35:29 am
9.05 GBp   -1.09%
02:13aTERN PLC : New commercial order for FundamentalVR
PU
11/21TERN : Ways facility management can benefit from IoT
PU
11/06TERN PLC : Holdings in Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tern PLC: New commercial order for FundamentalVR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:13am EST

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

4 December 2019

Tern Plc ('Tern' or the 'Company')

New commercial order for FundamentalVR

Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ('IoT'), is pleased to announce that FVRVS Limited ('FundamentalVR'), a leading virtual reality('VR')training and data analysis technology platform,and one of Tern's existing portfolio companies, hassecured a significant new contract (£0.5 million) to create a Virtual Reality Haptic Simulation platformfor a new customer, which is a global pharmaceutical company('the Client').

This is the first ofa planned series of virtual reality simulationsto be designed by FundamentalVR to support the Client'sambitions to accelerate the safe and compliant use of their products. This order to configure the Fundamental platform for a surgical procedure is expected to be completed during 2020. FundamentalVR'stechnology is now being used by an array of customer groups including:

  • Clinics/ medical centres
  • Device companies
  • Pharmaceutical companies

FundamentalVR'saward winning platform combines immersive VRwith cutting-edge haptics (the sense of touch) to create low-cost, measurable and scalable simulation experiences. FundamentalVR'sunique technology provides surgeons and medical professionals with a new and better way of developing their skills. Importantly, it also provides companies with data on skills and usage of their products, enabling acceleration of the safe and compliant use of their products.

Tern CEO, Al Sisto, said, 'FundamentalVRcontinues to expand its market presence throughits complementary haptic-based simulation platforms and we congratulate the FundamentalVR team on this additional contract win. FundamentalVR'saward-winning technology will be employed by thispharmaceutical company to drive the uptake of its products, highlighting the broad array of medical marketsavailable to our portfolio company. Importantly, the FundamentalVR team is ideally positioned to execute on this potential multi-phase project following its recent fundraise which saw investment from well-regarded institutions. We look forward to reporting on the future growth of this exciting business, as well as our other portfolio companies.'

**ENDS**

Enquiries

Tern plc

Al Sisto, CEO

Sarah Payne, Finance Director

Via Newgate Communications

Allenby Capital Limited

(Nomad and Joint broker)

David Worlidge/Alex Brearley

Tel: 0203 328 5656

Whitman Howard

(Joint broker)

Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness

Tel: 020 7659 1234

Newgate Communications

PR

Elisabeth Cowell/Megan Kovach

Tel: 020 3757 6880

Disclaimer

Tern plc published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 07:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERN PLC
02:13aTERN PLC : New commercial order for FundamentalVR
PU
11/21TERN : Ways facility management can benefit from IoT
PU
11/06TERN PLC : Holdings in Company
PU
10/30TERN PLC : Equity Fundraise of c. £1.75m
PU
10/30TERN PLC : FundamentalVR Series A Funding Round
PU
10/28TERN : A guide to IoT funding and investment
PU
10/21TERN : Why invest in IoT? Why Tern invests in the IoT success stories of the fut..
PU
10/14TERN : How to attract investment for your IoT company
PU
09/30TERN : Golden rules to productive meetings
PU
09/26TERN PLC : Issue of further convertible loan to Device Authority
PU
More news
Chart TERN PLC
Duration : Period :
Tern Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Albert E. Sisto Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Cleland Ritchie Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Payne Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Bruce Henderson Leith Executive Director & Director-Business Development
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERN PLC-41.61%32
BLACKROCK, INC.23.66%75 988
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)2.23%45 308
UBS GROUP-0.94%43 956
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.77.46%34 880
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC30.84%28 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group