Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tern PLC       GB00B606VT57

TERN PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tern PLC: Long term contract win for Device Authority and Further re Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 08:30am CET

Tern PLC (TERN)
Tern PLC: Long term contract win for Device Authority and Further re Portfolio Update

27-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 December 2018
Tern Plc (the 'Company', or the 'Group')

Long term contract win for Device Authority and Further re Portfolio Update

Long term contract win for Device Authority

Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ('IoT'), is pleased to announce a five year contract win for Device Authority ('DA'), the IoT security business in which Tern has a 56.8% holding.

The contract, with a leading medical device manufacturer, has a first year contract value of approximately $80,000 to DA, with an anticipated value of more than $1 million over five years.

The contract will see DA, in conjunction with a leading hardware security modules (HSM) vendor, utilise DA's KeyScaler platform to deliver a security solution for the high quality surgical devices the customer manufactures, used in a variety of hospital treatments, which handle critical and confidential patient data. DA will provide enhanced features, supporting both online and offline processing.

Tern CEO Al Sisto said: 'We are delighted to announce this new contract win for Device Authority within the Internet of Medical Things space. This demonstrates the versatile nature of DA's KeyScaler platform, its patented technology and the company's continuing ability to produce and develop integral security solutions.

'We look forward to announcing further updates from DA in the future.'

Further re Portfolio Update

Further to the announcement issued on 22 November 2018, the Company wishes to make clear that the reference to total cash raised in the year of £6.0m does not include the £550,000 of convertible unsecured loan notes that were drawn down on 9 January 2018 under the £2.2m facility entered into on 30 November 2017 and subsequently converted into ordinary shares, as previously announced on 17 January 2018 and 16 February 2018. The cash balance at 31 October 2018 remains as £2m.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

**ENDS**


Enquiries
Tern Plc
Al Sisto/Sarah Payne
 via Newgate Communications
Allenby Capital Limited
(Nomad and joint broker)
David Worlidge / Alex Brearley
 Tel: 0203 328 5656
Whitman Howard
(Joint broker)
Nick Lovering / Christopher Furness
 Tel: 020 7659 1234
Newgate Communications
Elisabeth Cowell / Fiona Norman 		Tel: 020 3757 6880

Disclaimer

Tern plc published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERN PLC
08:30aTERN PLC : Long term contract win for Device Authority and Further re Portfolio ..
PU
12/21TERN : How to get funding for your IoT startup
PU
11/23TERN PLC : Holdings in Company
PU
11/23TERN : Where is IoT having the greatest impact?
PU
11/22TERN PLC : Portfolio Update
PU
11/20TERN : Measuring the value of IoT projects
PU
11/13TERN PLC : AIM Director Disclosure Update
PU
10/30TERN PLC : Additional Investment in FundamentalVR
PU
10/24TERN : What opportunities does the IoT offer SMEs?
PU
10/12TERN : How the IoT will change your life this year
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Al E. Sisto Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Cleland Ritchie Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Payne Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Bruce Henderson Leith Executive Director & Business Development Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERN PLC47
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.56%754 035
RED HAT44.63%30 526
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC87.43%19 285
CITRIX SYSTEMS15.23%13 579
SPLUNK INC20.44%13 574
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.