Comune di Matera e Terna: firmato il protocollo d'intesa che permetterà di liberare la città dei sassi dai tralicci

06/14/2019 | 11:04am EDT

The works covered by the memorandum will bring significant benefits to the environment and guarantee the efficiency and security of the local electricity system
On Friday 21 June, Terna technicians will be available to citizens for a presentation of the project

On this day, a memorandum of understanding was signed by the mayor of Matera, Raffaello De Ruggieri, and Terna's CEO, Luigi Ferraris, regarding the rationalisation of the Municipality's electricity grid.
Today's signing, the result of a sustained and fruitful dialogue between the municipal administration and Terna, will bring huge environmental and electrical benefits to the 'City of Stone', which has been nominated as this year's European Capital of Culture.

The residential centre and surrounding area of Matera will be freed from the presence of 40 pylons, thus recovering approximately 37 hectares for the city. The rationalisation will also have significant benefits for the local electricity system, making it safer and more efficient, and enabling it to cope with the growing production of renewable energy and the wide-ranging civil and industrial development of the area.

The memorandum, signed today, adds to and improves upon the previous one, signed in 2008, and has already brought significant benefits to the city, thanks to the burial of over 5 km of the electricity lines which pass through the residential centre. The new works covered by the current memorandum will also allow the burial of the electricity line that begins at Matera's primary transformer and stretches approximately 6.5 km to Matera North. In relation to moving the Matera - Grottole - Salandra electricity line outside of the residential centre, as had already been planned, the memorandum signed today involves a number of significant improvements to the project.

In a concrete example of its approach to dialogue with local communities and in conjunction with the Municipal Administration, Terna and its technicians will be available to the citizens of Matera on Friday 21 June from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to present the works covered under the memorandum and to answer questions from the local community.

'Terna's work in the urban environment is hugely important for the city in terms of its landscape', explained the mayor of Matera, Raffaello De Ruggieri. 'Burying the high-voltage cables visible on the Collina del Castello hill will not only guarantee improved security for citizens, but will also allow us to restore the dignity of special historic sites, while guaranteeing the provision of services which are essential for the life of the community. For this reason, I offer my thanks to Terna's CEO, Luigi Ferraris, who has shown great sensitivity and care for our city, the European Capital of Culture'.

'Territorial enhancement is at the heart of Terna's mission', said Luigi Ferraris, Terna CEO, 'and signing this memorandum in the very year the city is honoured as the European Capital of Culture is a source of particular pride for us. We will dismantle all the pylons currently present in various parts of Matera, from Via Annibale di Francia and Via Timmari to Strada Statale 7 and the industrial zone.
The works that we are carrying out in close collaboration with the Municipality are the result of an approach based on dialogue with the community, an approach which, today, represents an essential value in Terna's strategy, along with the sustainability of works and care for the environment, artistic heritage and communities.'


Download press release

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:03:08 UTC
