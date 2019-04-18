Log in
Consumi di energia elettrica in Italia: a marzo -5,1%

04/18/2019 | 06:38am EDT

NEWS

18

April 2019

Sharp increase in photovoltaic production (+41.2%)

In March 2019, according to data collected by Terna, the company that manages the national electricity grid, electricity demand in Italy stood at 26.4 billion kWh, a 5.1% decrease compared to the same month in 2018. The trend of the demand was affected by the temperature and calendar effects: this year, in fact, March had one less working day (21 vs 22) and an average monthly temperature 1.6°C higher than March 2018. The figure, adjusted for the effects of temperatures and calendar, resulted in a 3.1% decrease in energy demand for March.

Demand in the first quarter of 2019 has decreased by -1% compared to the same period of 2018. In adjusted terms, this variation reflects a decrease of -0.8%.

Looking at the regional level, the March 2019 trend was negative across the country: -5% in Northern and Southern Italy and -5.3% in the Centre.

The data for March 2019, adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, recorded a decrease in electricity demand (-1.1%) compared to the previous month (February 2019). Considering this result, the general trend is downward.

In March 2019, 85.7% of the electricity demand was met with national production and the remaining part (14.3%) was met with the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. In detail, net national production (22.8 billion kWh) dropped by 2.9% compared to March 2018. Photovoltaic production continues to register a strong growth (+41.2%). Wind power production remained stable (+0.5%), whilst all other sources declined (hydroelectric -33.6%; geothermal -2%; thermal -2%).

The detailed analysis of provisional 2019 and 2018 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication 'Monthly Report on the Electricity System', under the section 'Electric System»Dispatching»Operating Data»Monthly Report' at www.terna.it


Download press release

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 10:37:01 UTC
