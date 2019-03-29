Log in
Domenica torna l'ora legale: Terna stima minori consumi elettrici per 510 milioni di kilowattora nei prossimi 7 mesi

03/29/2019 | 10:17am EDT

NEWS

29

March 2019

Bill savings of € 100 million and 250,000 tonnes less CO2 in the atmosphere; since 2004, more than € 1.5 billion and 9 billion kWh of electricity have been saved; daylight saving time all year round means more electrical, economic and environmental savings

Daylight saving time returns during the night between Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 March in Italy and will last seven months. As a consequence of moving the clocks forward one hour, Terna - the company that manages the Italian electricity grid - estimates a reduction in electricity consumption equal to approximately 510 million kilowatt hours, which roughly corresponds to the average annual requirement for around 200,000 families.

Considering that one kWh costs an average of € 20 cents to the typical domestic user, including taxes (according to the latest update from ARERA from 1 April 2019) the estimated economic savings resulting from daylight saving time for 2019 is expected to be € 100 million. From an environmental perspective, Terna anticipates reduced carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere, for a total of 250,000 tonnes.

During the spring-summer period, April and October are the months with the highest energy savings estimated by Terna, which together, at 350 million kWh, represent two thirds of the total savings. Moving the hands of the clock ahead by one hour postpones the use of artificial light while business activities are still in progress. During the summer months, from June to August, the 'delayed' effect in turning on the lights occurs in the evening, when most business activities have ended, leading to less significant results in terms of electricity savings.

According to data analysed by Terna, between 2004 and 2018, Italy's drop-in electricity consumption as a result of daylight saving time has amounted, overall, to roughly 9 billion and 100 million kWh - a volume equivalent to the annual electricity needs of a region like Sardinia - and has led, in economic terms, to savings for citizens of around € 1.545 billion. Standard time will return the night between 26 and 27 October 2019. With reference to the decision made by the European Parliament on 26 March 2019 to abolish the six-month time changes in the EU starting 2021, Terna carried out a thorough analysis on the effects on the Italian electricity system in terms of safety and adequacy. The grid operator has examined both the current and forecast scenarios, simulating the effects of the different time regimes (i.e. daylight saving time all year round or standard time throughout the year) that Italy will have to choose from starting 2021.
The Terna study reveals that the daylight saving time all year round scenario ensures the maximum benefit in terms of energy savings: another 300 million kWh would be added to the 500 million kWh that are saved on average with the current daylight saving time system (i.e. from April to October) if daylight saving time were extended to the winter periods (i.e. from November to March), for an overall annual electricity savings of about 800 million kWh, which corresponds to 400,000 tonnes less of CO2 in the atmosphere. The total annual financial savings would amount to € 160 million.

On the home page of Terna's website, http://www.terna.it, the 'load curve' is displayed, which allows electricity consumption in Italy to be tracked in real time.


Download press release

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 14:16:02 UTC
