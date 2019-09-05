ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY: AUGUST STABLE

Hydroelectric, geothermal and photovoltaic energy production on the rise

Demand in the first eight months of 2019 is stable compared to the same period in 2018

Rome, 5 September 2019 - In August 2019, according to data collected by Terna, the company that manages the Italian national electricity grid, electricity demand in Italy stood at 26.5 billion kWh, a slight decrease of 0.2% compared to the same month in 2018. This was achieved with one less working day (21 vs 22) and with almost the same average temperature as August 2018. When adjusted for seasonal, temperature and calendar effects, the figure represents a 0.6% increase.

Demand in the first eight months of 2019 is stable compared to the same period in 2018. In adjusted terms, there is no change.

At the regional level, the August 2019 trend was down 3.1% in the North and up 1.8% in Central Italy and 4.1% in the South.

The August 2019 data, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, showed a slight decrease of 0.2% in electricity demand compared to July 2019. This figure, despite being lower, continues the slightly upwards trend.

In August 2019, 91.6% of the electricity demand was met with domestic production and the remaining 8.4% was met with the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. More specifically, net domestic production (24.4 billion kWh) increased 1.9% compared to August 2018. Thermal power (+0.4%), Geothermal (+2.5%), Hydro (+4.7%), and photovoltaic energy production (+6.9%) all increased. Photovoltaic production decreased by 0.8%.

A detailed analysis of provisional 2019 and 2018 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication "Monthly Report on the Electricity System", under the section "Electric System>>Dispatching>>Operating Data" at www.terna.it/en