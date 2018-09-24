Log in
TERNA (TRN)
  Report  
OFFRE

TERNA: SIGNED A CREDIT FACILITY LINKED TO THE SUSTAINABILITY INDICES FOR 900 MILLION EURO

09/24/2018 | 09:59pm CEST

PRICE SENSITIVE

24

September 2018 21:30

The transaction takes place a few days after the world leadership in electricity utilities achieved in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2018

Rome, 24 September 2018 - Terna SpA ('Terna') signed today a back-up Revolving Credit Facility linked to ESG, in the form of 'committed' facility (the 'Revolving Credit Facility'), for a total amount of € 900 million, with a pool of banks formed by Banca IMI, Banco BPM, BNP Paribas and UniCredit as Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers. BNP Paribas has worked in partnership with Terna as Sustainability Coordinator.

At the same time, the company closes a credit facility worth €750 million which was due to expire on 11 December 2019.

After the success of the first Green Bond issued in July, this new revolving credit facility, the first transaction of its kind for Terna, introduces sustainability elements through a prize/penalty mechanism linked to the achievement of specific environmental, social and governance ('ESG') objectives; it will have 5 years maturity and the available amount can be utilized for routine management needs. The rate of interest is indexed by EURIBOR with an initial margin of 0.65% (variable between a minimum of 0.6% and a maximum of 1.45% based on Terna's rating).

The transaction allows Terna to count on a liquidity adjusted to the current rating level and demonstrates the Group's strong commitment to the introduction of a model which aims to reinforce sustainability as a strategic lever for creating value for all its stakeholders.

Download press release

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 19:58:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 218 M
EBIT 2018 1 082 M
Net income 2018 693 M
Debt 2018 8 320 M
Yield 2018 4,85%
P/E ratio 2018 13,90
P/E ratio 2019 13,49
EV / Sales 2018 8,09x
EV / Sales 2019 7,99x
Capitalization 9 620 M
Chart TERNA
Duration : Period :
Terna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,87 €
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catia Bastioli Chairman
Agostino Scornajenchi Head-Administration, Control & Finance
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Gabriella Porcelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA-1.20%11 171
DUKE ENERGY CORP-5.10%56 860
IBERDROLA0.28%48 686
DOMINION ENERGY-12.60%46 319
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.48%44 632
EXELON CORPORATION10.76%42 162
