TERNA: SIGNED A CREDIT FACILITY LINKED TO THE SUSTAINABILITY INDICES FOR 900 MILLION EURO

The transaction takes place a few days after the world leadership in electricity utilities achieved in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2018

Rome, 24 September 2018 - Terna SpA ('Terna') signed today a back-up Revolving Credit Facility linked to ESG, in the form of 'committed' facility (the 'Revolving Credit Facility'), for a total amount of € 900 million, with a pool of banks formed by Banca IMI, Banco BPM, BNP Paribas and UniCredit as Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers. BNP Paribas has worked in partnership with Terna as Sustainability Coordinator.

At the same time, the company closes a credit facility worth €750 million which was due to expire on 11 December 2019.

After the success of the first Green Bond issued in July, this new revolving credit facility, the first transaction of its kind for Terna, introduces sustainability elements through a prize/penalty mechanism linked to the achievement of specific environmental, social and governance ('ESG') objectives; it will have 5 years maturity and the available amount can be utilized for routine management needs. The rate of interest is indexed by EURIBOR with an initial margin of 0.65% (variable between a minimum of 0.6% and a maximum of 1.45% based on Terna's rating).

The transaction allows Terna to count on a liquidity adjusted to the current rating level and demonstrates the Group's strong commitment to the introduction of a model which aims to reinforce sustainability as a strategic lever for creating value for all its stakeholders.

