Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Terna    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA

(TRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Terna : confirmed world leader in electric utilities sector of dow jones sustainability index for the second year in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2019 | 06:52am EDT

TERNA CONFIRMED WORLD LEADER IN ELECTRIC UTILITIES SECTOR

OF DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDEX

FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

  • Chaired by Catia Bastioli and led by Luigi Ferraris, Terna receives 90 points and confirms

    • as world leader in the Electric Utilities sector
    • For the 11th consecutive year, Terna is included in the prestigious international stock

exchange index that selects the best companies for sustainability

Rome, 14 September 2019 - Terna, the company that manages the Italian national transmission grid confirms its position in first place in the global Electric Utilities sector for its sustainability performance. This is the result of the annual review conducted by the Swiss sustainability rating agent RobecoSAM, which also confirmed Terna's inclusion in the World and Europe indices.

Terna received an overall score of 90/100 (average sector score: 45/100), ranking ahead of all 77 companies evaluated in the Electric Utilities sector. Terna's leadership is confirmed in 9 of the 24 selection criteria applicable to the company: Terna comes in first place for the economic criteria Materiality, Code of business conduct, Innovation management and Privacy Protection (a new criterion introduced this year), for the environmental criteria Environmental reporting, Biodiversity, Transmission and distribution, as well as for the social criteria Social reporting and Corporate citizenship and philanthropy. For the first time in five years a company in the utility sector has been ranked first for the second year in row.

"For Terna, sustainability is represented first and foremost by the aim of enabling energy transition by contributing to the development of renewable sources," commented the Chief Executive Officer, Luigi Ferraris. "In Terna sustainability means defining a green new deal in all the components that characterise it. For this reason, confirmation as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is not only a source of pride for us but also provides new incentives for improvement".

RobeccoSAM evaluates, on a yearly basis, the sustainability performance of the largest capitalisation companies. In 2019, starting with 2526 large companies operating in 27 countries, they included 318 on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The RobecoSAM annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) represents a detailed audit of the companies which highlights preparation for and positioning with regard to macro trends in sustainability, and acts as a barometer for investors of companies' ability to create value in the medium- to long-term.

In addition to inclusion in the DJSI, Terna is also present in the following international sustainability indices: Bloomberg GEI, Euronext (World, Europe e Eurozone), FTSE4Good (Global e Europe), STOXX® ESG (Global, Environmental, Social e Governance), STOXX® Low Carbon, ECPI, ESI (Ethibel Sustainability Index, MSCI, United Nations Global Compact ("GC100").

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 14 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 10:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERNA
06:52aTERNA : confirmed world leader in electric utilities sector of dow jones sustain..
PU
09/05ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY : august stable
PU
09/04Hard Rock International eyes bid for Greek tourist resort casino
RE
07/30TERNA : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/30TERNA : Half-year results
CO
07/19CONSUMI DI ENERGIA ELETTRICA IN ITAL : a giugno +2,9%
PU
07/18TERNA : Successful launch of a 6-year bond issue for  500 million
PU
07/08TERNA E DIGITAL MAGICS ENERGYTECH : Smart Track vince la Call for Innovation D2O..
PU
07/02EUROPE : Tariff threats on EU goods do little to curb gains in European shares
RE
06/24TERNA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 292 M
EBIT 2019 1 143 M
Net income 2019 736 M
Debt 2019 8 361 M
Yield 2019 4,41%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 8,61x
EV / Sales2020 8,52x
Capitalization 11 381 M
Chart TERNA
Duration : Period :
Terna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,61  €
Last Close Price 5,66  €
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catia Bastioli Chairman
Agostino Scornajenchi Head-Administration, Control & Finance
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Gabriella Porcelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA16.13%12 603
NEXTERA ENERGY INC25.70%104 679
ENEL SPA30.69%74 218
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.81%68 416
IBERDROLA31.23%64 881
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.88%64 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group