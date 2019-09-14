TERNA CONFIRMED WORLD LEADER IN ELECTRIC UTILITIES SECTOR

OF DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDEX

FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Chaired by Catia Bastioli and led by Luigi Ferraris, Terna receives 90 points and confirms



as world leader in the Electric Utilities sector For the 11th consecutive year, Terna is included in the prestigious international stock



exchange index that selects the best companies for sustainability

Rome, 14 September 2019 - Terna, the company that manages the Italian national transmission grid confirms its position in first place in the global Electric Utilities sector for its sustainability performance. This is the result of the annual review conducted by the Swiss sustainability rating agent RobecoSAM, which also confirmed Terna's inclusion in the World and Europe indices.

Terna received an overall score of 90/100 (average sector score: 45/100), ranking ahead of all 77 companies evaluated in the Electric Utilities sector. Terna's leadership is confirmed in 9 of the 24 selection criteria applicable to the company: Terna comes in first place for the economic criteria Materiality, Code of business conduct, Innovation management and Privacy Protection (a new criterion introduced this year), for the environmental criteria Environmental reporting, Biodiversity, Transmission and distribution, as well as for the social criteria Social reporting and Corporate citizenship and philanthropy. For the first time in five years a company in the utility sector has been ranked first for the second year in row.

"For Terna, sustainability is represented first and foremost by the aim of enabling energy transition by contributing to the development of renewable sources," commented the Chief Executive Officer, Luigi Ferraris. "In Terna sustainability means defining a green new deal in all the components that characterise it. For this reason, confirmation as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is not only a source of pride for us but also provides new incentives for improvement".

RobeccoSAM evaluates, on a yearly basis, the sustainability performance of the largest capitalisation companies. In 2019, starting with 2526 large companies operating in 27 countries, they included 318 on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The RobecoSAM annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) represents a detailed audit of the companies which highlights preparation for and positioning with regard to macro trends in sustainability, and acts as a barometer for investors of companies' ability to create value in the medium- to long-term.

In addition to inclusion in the DJSI, Terna is also present in the following international sustainability indices: Bloomberg GEI, Euronext (World, Europe e Eurozone), FTSE4Good (Global e Europe), STOXX® ESG (Global, Environmental, Social e Governance), STOXX® Low Carbon, ECPI, ESI (Ethibel Sustainability Index, MSCI, United Nations Global Compact ("GC100").